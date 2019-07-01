Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Two senior roles announced at IoD

Monday, 1 July 2019, 2:41 pm
Press Release: Institute Of Directors

The Institute of Directors has filled key leadership roles with the appointments of Sarah Deans as General Manager, People & Culture and Dr Michael Fraser as General Manager, Learning and Commercial.

“We are delighted to welcome both Sarah and Michael,” says IoD Chief Executive Kirsten ‘KP’ Patterson.

“Both Michael and Sarah bring skills and experience that further bolster the talent in our senior management team.”

Prior to joining IoD, Sarah was human resource manager at Beef + Lamb New Zealand. Previous to that, she was a specialist recruiter for Rob Law Maxrecruitment. She was general manager at Anise Restaurant and restaurant manager at one of New Zealand’s top fine dining restaurants, Logan Brown.

Sarah holds a BCA in Organisational Behaviour, Management and Marketing and a Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resources Management from Victoria University of Wellington.

“Sarah will support the other general managers and me to make sure IoD is employee-oriented and has a high performance and inclusive culture,” says Mrs Patterson. “She will oversee IoD’s people plan and the development of initiatives to continually improve our culture, staff engagement and productivity.”


“I’m looking forward to working with the IoD’s talented and committed team so together, we can make a positive impact on the governance community,” says Sarah. “I am excited for what the IoD will deliver to our members and customers over the coming years and the change we can influence for the benefit of all New Zealanders,” she adds.



Michael, a Chartered Accountant, was previously a senior lecturer at Victoria University of Wellington. He has also worked for the then New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants (NZICA) as technical advisor and later as director of its technical services team. He later became general manager for learning and content at Chartered Accountants Australia & New Zealand (CA ANZ), the new entity formed after NZICA’s merger with its Australian counterpart.

He holds a BCA(hons) in accounting, BSc in Psychology and a PhD in Accounting from Victoria University of Wellington. He also attended the Stanford-NUS Executive Programme in International Management.

“Michael will lead the development and delivery of quality governance learning products and services for IoD,” says Mrs Patterson. “He will also work to ensure IoD’s learning and commercial group has the right profile and is strategically positioned in the market.”

“I’m looking forward to creating learning experiences that place our members at the forefront of governance,” says Michael. “We know good governance matters and can transform organisations and people’s lives in a positive way, and equipping directors to do that is critical,” he adds.

The IoD is New Zealand’s pre-eminent organisation for directors dedicated to driving excellence and high standards in governance. Its more than 9,000 members are drawn from listed companies, large private organisations, state and public sector entities, small and medium enterprises, not-for-profit organisations and charities.

ENDS.


