Sydney Harbour Bridge Climb family business comes to NZ

Family Business Central and The Icehouse are delighted to present David and Emily Hammon, 3rd generation family that owns Scenic World and now runs Sydney Harbour Bridge Climb. Two events will see siblings, David and Emily sharing their story of being leaders of one of Australia’s most successful family tourism businesses.

Auckland 24th July, 7am - 10am

Queenstown 25th July, 4pm - 7pm

David and Emily Hammon will share their story of building and growing Scenic World in the Blue Mountains to become one of the iconic tourist attractions in NSW and then winning the Sydney Harbour Tourism tender and buying Sydney Harbour Bridge Climb. Over the last 15 years they have scaled and optimized their business for fast growth while managing succession and legacy building in a multi-generational family business.

David was the leader of the winning bid team for Sydney Harbour Bridge Tourism activities tender and the team that purchased BridgeClimb from the incumbent operators. Previously he was joint MD of Scenic World

Emily, is the organiser and manager of the Hammon Family Council and Family Forum as well she is instrumental in designing and implementing the education program for the future generations and leaders of the Hammon Family.

The Hammon Family are seen as one of the most successful and iconic family businesses in Australia who have pioneered leading edge family governance while building a hugely successful business.

This is an opportunity for any family business whether in tourism or in other industries to spend three hours discussing and learning how successful family businesses can grow their business while also uniting and aligning the family to build wealth and a family legacy.

Numbers are strictly limited.

Registration through www.familybusinesscentral.com or www.theicehouse.co.nz











© Scoop Media

