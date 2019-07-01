Nine NZ IT Providers Merge Into One

Nine NZ IT Providers Merge Into One…

Technology

One Technology – Press Release 1 July 2019



Nine managed service providers have joined forces to consolidate their experience and expertise in providing Kiwi businesses with stronger products, services, and support. The group, consisting of Horizon Pacific, Highfield Solutions, Mint Technology, One Communications, Strategic IT, Swift Technology, The Computer Centre, Technologix, and Wasp, have merged to form New Zealand’s largest collaboration of Business Data and Managed Service Providers.

Dubbed One Technology, the aim is to bridge the divide between the Internet Service Provider and I.T. “You need only to walk across the street and talk to any business to hear stories of the finger pointing between their internet provider and their IT provider. This back-and-forwards isn’t only frustrating, but often costly to the business who simply wants nothing more than to just have their issue resolved”.

The collaboration forms a dedicated business broadband network and a customer base of over 9,000 New Zealand small-to-medium businesses. With their helpdesk based in Napier, One Technology boasts a vast national reach in field services and support through their partner company, Need a Nerd.







The merge also strengthens the products and services portfolio, bringing business connectivity, productivity tools, server management, cloud communications, disaster recovery, consultancy and procurement under a single umbrella from one provider.

Jacob Philp, Product and Services Manager for One Technology says “We believe the synergy achieved through offering end-to-end support with one throat-to-choke is going to allow New Zealand small business owners to get some sleep at night – or at the least it won’t be their I.T. keeping them awake.”

Backed up by New Zealand Technology Group, One Technology anticipate further expansion into additional territories in 2020.

You can read more about One Technology and their product portfolio on www.onetechnology.nz.





