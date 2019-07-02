Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Doctors welcome rules making insulation the norm in rentals

Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 8:26 am
Press Release: Royal Australasian College of Physicians


The Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) is welcoming new insulation rules for rental properties which come into effect today.

“Installing insulation in a house can have a 6:1 cost benefit ratio for the very young and the very old – these people are our most vulnerable, and they spend the most time indoors,” said Dr Jeff Brown, NZ President of the RACP and a paediatrician at Palmerston North Hospital.

“I see young children ending up in hospital suffering from respiratory conditions which could have been prevented it their homes were warm, dry and healthy.”

New Zealand has too many children growing up in rental homes with little or no insulation, he said.

“The World Health Organization recommends an indoor temperature of at least 18-21 degrees Celsius for optimal health, and this range has been endorsed by subsequent research into indoor environments.”

Evidence from public health and economic policy experts have shown that insulation can have a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of people and their families. A home that is easier to heat will result in reduced energy costs, as well as fewer days off from school or work.

“New Zealand research has shown that insulating houses will prevent at least one death every year, results in fewer visits to general practitioners and fewer prescription charges – we know it works and it has very real health benefits.”

The new rules are the first in a series of regulatory changes which aim to improve the quality of rental housing in New Zealand. These will include the introduction of an energy-efficient heat source, ventilation and moisture barrier, which will be mandatory from July 2021.



“The insulation rules coming into effect and the further changes ahead will go some way to improving the quality of New Zealand’s rental stock,” Dr Brown said. “This could inform a Warrant of Fitness-type certification for rental properties.”

Dr Brown acknowledged that the scale of the remedial work needed to bring housing stock up to the new Standards was significant but waiting even three years until full compliance was required was too long to wait.

“Thousands more kids will wind up in hospital – some with lifelong conditions like bronchiectasis – before the Standards are fully implemented in 2021.”

“The RACP wants healthy housing to be the norm for whānau in Aotearoa. The Healthy Homes Standards are a strong signal that it is a priority for this government as well.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Royal Australasian College of Physicians on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Innovation: Agri-Tech Sector To Pioneer Govt Transformation Strategy

In what was probably his last public act as Economic Development Minister before handing the portfolio to Phil Twyford after last week's Cabinet reshuffle, Parker released both a general guide to the industry transformation plan concept and a draft ITP for the agri-tech sector this morning. More>>

ALSO:

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Safety: Construction Industry Deaths At 10 Year High

Eleven people have died while working in the construction sector so far this year, the most of any full calendar year since 2009, when 19 people died. More>>

ALSO:

July 1 Change: Petrol Tax Rise - Nats Not Keen

"Tomorrow’s petrol tax increase will be 4 cents a litre. Road user charges will increase 5.5 per cents from tomorrow. Both will increase again on July 1 next year." More>>

ALSO:

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 