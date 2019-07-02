Waitomo’s arrival set to disrupt the capital’s fuel market

Hamilton-based fuel supplier Waitomo is set to disrupt the capital’s fuel market today, with the opening of their first central Wellington site in Tinakori.

Hot on the heels of Waitomo’s first site opening in Upper Hutt where prices across all brands have plummeted by over 20 cents per litre since May, Waitomo’s arrival in central Wellington will create much-needed competition and choice in the city. Wellingtonians have been paying some of country’s highest fuel prices, but that’s about to change.

In celebration, for the next 48 hours, Waitomo has pumped prices down at the Tinakori Fuel Stop on all fuel grades. Unleaded 91 is $1.859 a litre, Premium 95 is $1.989 a litre and Diesel is $1.159 a litre.

Waitomo Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby says today’s opening has been a long time coming for Wellingtonians who pay higher fuel prices than other regions.

“Waitomo may be a small Kiwi-owned and operated company, but our arrival in the capital will create big waves in the local fuel market. Watch what a little competition and choice does to the price you pay at the pump from now on”.

“In Upper Hutt, we saw competitors dropping their price before we had even pumped a single litre of fuel. We have seen this already in central Wellington and look forward to seeing our Waitomo effect spreading throughout the region”.

“Our everyday low Waitomo price means more cash in Kiwi’s pockets for groceries, for power, to put a little away for what they need. That means plenty of savings being pumped back into the local economy too,” Mr Ormsby says.







“The Waitomo team is stoked to be Wellington’s petrol price disruptor. Kiwis in the capital deserve a fairer price for their fuel like everyone else.”

Located at 24-26 Hutt Road, the unmanned 24-hour Fuel Stop will offer retail and commercial customers Unleaded 91, Premium 95, and Diesel. As with all new Waitomo Fuel Stops, vapour recovery technology has been installed on the site – a state-of-the-art system that sucks petrol vapour that would otherwise escape into the atmosphere back into the pump.

Wellington City Mayor Justin Lester will officially open the site, and Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Hon Kris Faafoi will also attend the opening. The winner of Waitomo’s Facebook competition for $1,000 free fuel will be the first to fuel up, before the site opens to the public at 12pm. Customers will also be welcomed on site with free coffee and hot food.

Established in Te Kuiti in 1947 by Desmond Ormsby, the company now has more than 60 Fuel Stops across the North Island and is actively looking at new sites. Another Waitomo Fuel Stop is currently under construction in New Plymouth (Otaka) and will open in later this month.

Waitomo has also announced it’ll open its first Christchurch site later this year, delivering long-awaited price competition to the South Island.





