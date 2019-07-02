2019 TECNZ Operator of the Year Awards finalists announced

Nine of New Zealand’s esteemed tourism companies have been recognised with the announcement of the Tourism Export Council of New Zealand’s (TECNZ) Operator of the Year Awards finalists.

They are significant and compelling awards that recognises excellence in sustainability, business systems and outstanding visitor experiences. This is reflected in three categories: Inbound Operator of the Year, Allied Operator of the Year and Small Business Operator of the Year.

“A fantastic opportunity to highlight our TECNZ members” says Chief Executive, Judy Chen, “Our Awards are unique by providing the opportunity to our members to engage and vote for their industry peers”.

The Awards finalists are TECNZ members that are judged and selected by the TECNZ Board. TECNZ industry peers will begin submitting their votes to decide upon the Operator of the Year Awards winners. The exceptional winners will be announced at the 2019 TECNZ Conference, Christchurch on 14 August. Conference registrations are available here.



2019 TECNZ Operator of the Year Awards Finalists are:

Inbound Operator of the Year finalists:

• Pan Pacific Travel

• ATS Pacific / AOT (Helloworld)

• Naturally NZ Holidays







Allied Operator of the Year finalists:

• The Rees Hotel Queenstown

• Go Rentals Ltd

• Nomad Safaris

Small Business Operator of the Year finalists:

• Tongariro River Rafting

• OGO Rotorua

• Waimangu Volcanic Valley

