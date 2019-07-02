Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sale of Interest in Chime

Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 8:33 am
Press Release: WPP AUNZ

WPP today announces the sale of its minority shareholding in Chime Group Holdings Limited, the sports, entertainment and communications group, to the majority shareholder Providence for £54.4m and potential additional amounts based on the future value of Chime.

The disposal is in line with WPP’s new strategy as set out in December 2018, a key element of which is to focus on its main areas of business and simplify its operations through the disposal of non-core assets.

