Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update

Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 8:35 am
Press Release: XE.com

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6673 (mid-rate) this morning.

A fall below the critical 50.0 threshold in China’s Purchasing Managers’ Index, which measures operating conditions in the manufacturing sector, has helped erase yesterday’s NZD gains.

Yesterday afternoon’s Caixin report showed the index fell from 50.2 in May to 49.4 in June and below 50.0 for the first time in four months. A lack of new business and a fall in international sales along with ongoing concerns about the US-China trade dispute are the catalysts for the contraction.

The USD has pushed higher overnight after the ISM reported its Purchasing Managers’ Index declined less than forecast in June. Although the index which now sits at 51.7, its lowest level since October 2016, economists had forecast the index to fall from 52.1 in May to 51.0 in June, with the modest decline viewed as a positive.

The UK manufacturing sector contracted at its fastest pace in over six years in June with the IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index plummeting to 48 in June following on from May’s 49.4 reading. The result was driven by factories reducing production due to weaker demand as Brexit-and-political uncertainty continues to damage business confidence.

This morning’s NZIER Business Confidence data release is the key driver for the NZD while this afternoon’s RBA monetary policy statement will dictate direction for the NZDAUD cross rate. This afternoons decision has economists split between holding rates steady with the next 25 basis point cut to come at the August meeting and pulling the trigger this afternoon and cutting the OCR to 1.0%.

Global equity continue to push higher, - Dow +0.68%, S&P 500 +0.80%, FTSE +0.76%, DAX +0.90%, CAC +0.62%, Nikkei +0.58%, Shanghai +1.91%.

Gold prices have edged lower, down 0.2% trading at $1,295 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices continue to push higher, up 1.0% Trading at $62.30 a barrel.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from XE.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Safety: Construction Industry Deaths At 10 Year High

Eleven people have died while working in the construction sector so far this year, the most of any full calendar year since 2009, when 19 people died. More>>

ALSO:

July 1 Change: Petrol Tax Rise - Nats Not Keen

"Tomorrow’s petrol tax increase will be 4 cents a litre. Road user charges will increase 5.5 per cents from tomorrow. Both will increase again on July 1 next year." More>>

ALSO:

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 