Vote for NZ Compare as the People’s Choice at the Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2019!



Voting is open for People’s Choice at the Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2019.

The Westpac Business Awards recognise innovation and creativity in the business sector. The People’s Choice Award recognises a business that has achieved success for their community, stakeholders, staff and customers.

So, why should you vote for NZ Compare? Gavin Male, CEO of NZ Compare says "If you’ve used NZ Compare to choose a broadband or power plan, travel or financial services - we’re sure you had great experience and so please vote for us! Winning an award like this will help more Kiwis learn about our services and we’ll be able to do even more to make sure that New Zealanders are making fully informed choices when it comes to their household bills."

NZ Compare was created from a belief that the process of researching broadband providers, power companies and financial products was too difficult, time consuming and confusing. Kiwis have better things to do with their time than researching providers and gathering information from individual organisations when choosing new plans or products.

We believe that fair, easy-to-use comparison services should be available to everyone to help them make fully informed purchase decisions. Our comparison tools help thousands of our customers every week make the right decision on broadband, power, financial services, as well as many more.







Male says, "Since launching Broadband Compare, our first comparison site, just 3 years ago we have been blown away by the support of our customers and partners. We have helped tens of thousands of New Zealanders choose the best plans for their needs, and saved them millions of dollars in the process. Winning the People’s Choice category would be a great way to spread our comparison message and help New Zealanders get a fair deal."

It is our goal at NZ Compare to make every choice an informed choice, and in doing so, become the #1 trusted source of information for personal finance, utilities and saving money in New Zealand.

Voting is really easy and only takes a few seconds. Just visit the Westpac Auckland Business Awards site and vote for NZ Compare. Voting closes Thursday 1st August, 5.00pm. Vote now

