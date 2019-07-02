Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Landscapes of Distinction 2019 People’s Choice award open

Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 12:15 pm
Press Release: Registered Master Landscapers

Media Release 2 July, 2019

Landscapes of Distinction 2019 People’s Choice award now open

New Zealand garden lovers are invited to have their say in a People’s Choice award for entries in this year’s Landscape of Distinction Awards.

From July 1 until the end of this month, anyone can visit a dedicated website and vote:

https://masterlandscapers.awardsplatform.com/entry/vote/YQKpaRlr

(NB: You may have to copy this link and put it into your web browser to access the People’s Choice page)

There are 37 properties to vote on as the People’s Choice favourite in this year’s awards ranging from playgrounds to business parks, and reserves to private residences, says Registered Master Landscapers’ CEO, Janine Scott.

“The judges are impressed with the caliber of this year’s entries saying the quality and number of entrants is again high,” says Janine.

As an incentive for the public to place a vote, there are four $100 PlaceMakers gift cards to be won each week of July.

Open to Registered Master Landscapers Association members as well as industry professionals, the Landscape of Distinction Awards offer an unparalleled opportunity to showcase top workmanship, gain recognition and national exposure for landscape professionals.

The finalists and winners for the annual awards will be announced at gala dinner on August 10th.

Ends





© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Registered Master Landscapers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Safety: Construction Industry Deaths At 10 Year High

Eleven people have died while working in the construction sector so far this year, the most of any full calendar year since 2009, when 19 people died. More>>

ALSO:

July 1 Change: Petrol Tax Rise - Nats Not Keen

"Tomorrow’s petrol tax increase will be 4 cents a litre. Road user charges will increase 5.5 per cents from tomorrow. Both will increase again on July 1 next year." More>>

ALSO:

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 