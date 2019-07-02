Landscapes of Distinction 2019 People’s Choice award open

Media Release 2 July, 2019

Landscapes of Distinction 2019 People’s Choice award now open

New Zealand garden lovers are invited to have their say in a People’s Choice award for entries in this year’s Landscape of Distinction Awards.

From July 1 until the end of this month, anyone can visit a dedicated website and vote:

https://masterlandscapers.awardsplatform.com/entry/vote/YQKpaRlr

(NB: You may have to copy this link and put it into your web browser to access the People’s Choice page)

There are 37 properties to vote on as the People’s Choice favourite in this year’s awards ranging from playgrounds to business parks, and reserves to private residences, says Registered Master Landscapers’ CEO, Janine Scott.

“The judges are impressed with the caliber of this year’s entries saying the quality and number of entrants is again high,” says Janine.

As an incentive for the public to place a vote, there are four $100 PlaceMakers gift cards to be won each week of July.

Open to Registered Master Landscapers Association members as well as industry professionals, the Landscape of Distinction Awards offer an unparalleled opportunity to showcase top workmanship, gain recognition and national exposure for landscape professionals.

The finalists and winners for the annual awards will be announced at gala dinner on August 10th.

Ends















© Scoop Media

