FMANZ Awards Winners Announced Last Week

FMANZ wishes to congratulate the winners announced at last week’s FMANZ Gala Awards Dinner, held at Te Papa in Wellington.

The Brian Happy Award for Facilities Manager of the Year was presented to John Hutchings, Account Director with Cushman & Wakefield (Westpac and Auckland International Airport accounts).

This award recognises the outstanding performance by an individual working in the FM profession – someone who has applied their experience and knowledge to produce exceptional results within their facility, as well as demonstrating excellent personal qualities.

Managing Director Paul Huggins says John has enjoyed ongoing success since joining Cushman & Wakefield four years ago, based on a strong analytical background and a focus on delivering superior results for his clients. Paul describes 2018/19 as a stellar year for John, who has “displayed all manner of skill and strength” in successfully delivering services to Westpac and Auckland International Airport.

Nick Flack took away the Young Achiever of the Year Award. Asset Planning & Maintenance Manager at Christchurch International Airport, Nick leads CIAL’s Asset Planning, Facilities and Maintenance team of specialist technical staff. This team optimises the performance of $1.4 billion in airport facilities and assets across 1,000 hectares of property, 75 commercial buildings, a large passenger terminal, airfield, commercial car parking facilities and a network of roads and utilities.

Blair Forgie, Chief Operations and Property Officer at CIAL, describes Nick as "an authentic leader who is driving innovation, collaboration and excellence" in the management of facilities.







FMANZ's Young Achiever Award recognises an FM professional under the age of 35 who has shown a strong and ongoing commitment to their personal development and that of the wider industry.

MacMillan Plumbing & Gas won FMANZ’s Service Provider of the Year Award, introduced last year to acknowledge outstanding provision of contracted-out facilities management services. Awarded to an organisation that has demonstrated market-leading performance in service delivery, innovation and value for money, the winner of this award can be either a provider of a range of facilities management services, or an organisation delivering outstanding performance in a single area of service.

