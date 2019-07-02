Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Have your say on draft Marlborough Sounds Scallop Strategy

Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 5:01 pm
Press Release: Fisheries New Zealand

Fisheries New Zealand invites people to have their say on a draft strategy for the long-term sustainability of the Marlborough Sounds scallop fishery.

The strategy was drafted by the Southern Scallop Working Group (SSWG), comprising iwi, commercial
and recreational sectors of the fishery, scientists and fisheries managers.

Following a decline in scallop numbers, closures have been in place in the Southern Scallop fishery (SCA 7), which includes the Marlborough Sounds and Port Underwood, since 2016. The SCA 7 fishery remains closed until further notice.

The draft strategy guides a future management approach to the Marlborough Sounds fishery, to ensure it can rebuild to healthy levels and that any future fishing in the area is sustainable.

Manager of inshore fisheries Steve Halley says it’s important that anyone with an interest in the fishery has a say.

“We know there is a keen public interest in this fishery, and we want to know whether the community thinks the strategy is addressing the right issues or if there are other issues to be considered.”

The working group has identified six key objectives for the Marlborough Sounds scallop fishery, which include:
• improving scallop habitat quality and quantity in the Marlborough Sounds
• minimising the fishing impacts on scallop habitat and populations by limiting the fishing methods that can be used in some parts of the Marlborough Sounds
• getting better catch information.
“Feedback will be incorporated into the final version of the strategy. The SSWG will be seeking the Minister of Fisheries’ endorsement of the strategy later this year,” says Mr Halley.



“Any recommendations to change the rules and regulations for the fishery resulting from the strategy will be publicly consulted on and all those with an interest in the fishery will have full opportunity to have their say.”

Find out more about the strategy and have your say: https://www.fisheries.govt.nz/news-and-resources/consultations/draft-marlborough-sounds-scallop-strategy/

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Fisheries New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Innovation: Agri-Tech Sector To Pioneer Govt Transformation Strategy

In what was probably his last public act as Economic Development Minister before handing the portfolio to Phil Twyford after last week's Cabinet reshuffle, Parker released both a general guide to the industry transformation plan concept and a draft ITP for the agri-tech sector this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Nice Spots: Northland, Bay Of Islands On Lonely Planet Top 10 List

The Bay of Islands and Northland have been named by travel guide Lonely Planet as one of the best places to visit in the Asia Pacific region. More>>

ALSO:

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Safety: Construction Industry Deaths At 10 Year High

Eleven people have died while working in the construction sector so far this year, the most of any full calendar year since 2009, when 19 people died. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 