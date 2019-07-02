Heat Comes Off New Vehicle Market

Fewer new vehicles were sold in June compared to the same month last year confirming that the overall market for the year will be down on 2018.

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that for the month of June the number of new vehicle sales were eight percent lower than June last year.

He says overall year-to-date sales were down by nearly 5.5 percent on the first six months of 2018.

“The trend is downward though we have seen some lumpy results in the first half of this year. Two months of registrations were stronger compared to 2018 whereas the other four months were weaker.”

“However, we need to remember that we are coming off five year on year records for new vehicle sales in New Zealand. In this context while 2019 looking to be a more pedestrian year compared to the last two years, the expected outturn is likely to be better than in 2016.”

Key points

• June 2019 registrations of 13,952 vehicles were down 8.0% (1,220 units) on the same month in 2018.

• The market to the end of June is down 5.5% (4,398 units) on the first six months of 2018.

• Registration of 8,748 passenger and SUVs for June 2019 were down 10% (977 units) on 2018 volumes, and commercial vehicle registrations of 5,204 were down 4.5% (243 units) compared to June 2018.

• The top three models for the month of June were utes, with the Ford Ranger continuing its hold on the top spot (1,057 units), followed by the Toyota Hilux (719 units) and Holden Colorado in third place (677 units).









Market leaders in June

Toyota remains the overall market leader with 18% market share (2,534 units), followed by Ford with 11% (1,474 units) and Holden retained third sport with 9% market share (1,222 units).

SUV and passenger vehicle sales

Toyota was the market leader for passenger and SUV registrations with 18% market share (1,561 units) followed by Hyundai with 11% (926 units) and then Mazda with 9% market share (790 units).

The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Toyota Corolla (464 units) followed by the Toyota RAV4 (405 units) and the Hyundai Tucson (338 units).

Commercial vehicle sales

Ford retained the market lead with 22% market share (1,148 units) followed by Toyota with 19% (973 units) and Holden third with 13% market share (682 units).

The Ford Ranger retained the top spot as the bestselling commercial model with 20% share (1,057 units) followed by the Toyota Hilux with 14% share (719 units) with the Holden Colorado in third with 13% market share (677 units).



SUVs and light commercials continue market dominance

The top three segments for the month of June were SUV medium vehicles with 19% share followed by the Pick Up/Chassis Cab 4x4 segment with 18% share and the SUV Compact in third with 13% market share, the same market share as for the previous month.

Year to date top selling models

Year-to-date Utes continue to dominate the market. The Ford Ranger retains the market lead with 5,077 units, followed by the Toyota Hilux with 3,505 units, Mitsubishi Triton with 3,046 units, Holden Colorado with 2,662 and the Toyota Corolla regains the fifth spot with 2,073 units.

