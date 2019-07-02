Country TV Online – New Pricing Options & 7 Day Trial



Country TV introduces new pricing options and a 7 day trial period for their online Live TV and Video on Demand streaming service, Country TV Online.

Last year in June 2018, Country TV successfully launched a subscription-based live-streaming and Video on Demand platform as an additional service to its long-running and well-established broadcast television channel on SKY channel 81.

Country TV prides itself on being New Zealand’s home of authentic rural television and is dedicated to providing the most relevant information and entertainment to New Zealand farmers as well as the rural and equestrian communities. Country TV’s strong programme line-up includes their own daily News bulletin, including an exclusive 10-day, long-range rural weather forecast.

Country TV Online subscribers can watch the live-stream of Country TV’s broadcast television channel and gain access to its comprehensive Video on Demand programme catalogue, containing more than 500 hours of exciting programmes, with new shows coming in every week.

Today the broadcaster proudly announced the introduction of two new pricing options for their online channel, giving subscribers the choice to select the best viewing option for them.

Viewers can still unlock the library with a monthly subscription, costing only $16.10 per month.

If viewers already know that they want to stay subscribed for longer term, they now can get an annual subscription for $138, giving them a nice big saving.

For a limited time from 18 June 2019 – 18 August 2019 viewers will also have the opportunity to get 6-months of non-stop rural and equestrian entertainment for only $69 – an irresistible price for rural and equestrian fans!







Newbies who have never subscribed to Country TV and are keen to have a peek into the online platform, can sign up now to Country TV Online for a 7 day trial period and will gain unlimited access to the Live TV stream and the Video on Demand library. They only have to enter the promo code 7DAYTRIAL while subscribing to Country TV Online to enjoy 7 days of high class rural and equestrian entertainment (T&C’s apply).

To learn more about Country TV Online visit the website at www.countrytv.co.nz.



© Scoop Media

