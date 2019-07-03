Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - July 3, 2019

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 8:19 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update


NZDUSD 0.6668 -0.1%
NZDEUR 0.5907 -0.1%
NZDGBP 0.5293 0.3%
NZDJPY 71.99 -0.5%
NZDAUD 0.9542 -0.4%
NZDCAD 0.8744 -0.2%
GBPNZD 1.8893 -0.3%

The AUD is the best performing of the G10 currencies despite the RBA cutting its OCR by 25 basis points to a new record low of 1.0%.

In the accompanying statement Gov Lowe said that the bank will now wait "monitor developments in the labour market closely and adjust monetary policy if needed", with the word’s “if needed” leaving investors with the impression that further rate cuts may not be required. The Bank also reiterated that future changes in interest rates remain contingent upon the developments in the labour market because the they still see jobs growth as the key to reaching their inflation target.

Yesterday’s disappointing business confidence number is likely to put further pressure on the RBNZ to cut our OCR in August. The quarterly survey showed business confidence fell to its lowest level since March 2009, with a net 31% of businesses expecting a deterioration in general economic conditions over the coming months. As of this morning the market is pricing in 19 basis points of a 25 basis point cut at the August meeting.

In the only other economic data releases of note IHS Markit reported the UK construction sector contracted the most in more than a decade in June, while house price inflation slumped to a four-month low during the same month.

Global equity markets have edged higher, - Dow +0.10%, S&P 500 +0.08%, FTSE +0.82%, DAX +0.04%, CAC +0.16%, Nikkei +0.11%, Shanghai -0.03%.

Gold prices have retraced yesterday’s fall, up 1.6% trading at $1,407 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are sharply lower, down 3.6% Trading at $56.93 a barrel.

ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Innovation: Agri-Tech Sector To Pioneer Govt Transformation Strategy

In what was probably his last public act as Economic Development Minister before handing the portfolio to Phil Twyford after last week's Cabinet reshuffle, Parker released both a general guide to the industry transformation plan concept and a draft ITP for the agri-tech sector this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Nice Spots: Northland, Bay Of Islands On Lonely Planet Top 10 List

The Bay of Islands and Northland have been named by travel guide Lonely Planet as one of the best places to visit in the Asia Pacific region. More>>

ALSO:

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Safety: Construction Industry Deaths At 10 Year High

Eleven people have died while working in the construction sector so far this year, the most of any full calendar year since 2009, when 19 people died. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 