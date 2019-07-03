Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wednesday, 3 July 2019
Press Release: NewzEngine.com

NewzEngine makes public relations support accessible and affordable for all

Source: NewzEngine.com

For Immediate Release: 03/07/2019

NewzEngine.com, an online service that enables companies, organisations and individuals to write and distribute media releases, has been launched today.

The subscriber-based service provides an easy way for NewzEngine's customers to create regular, cost-effective, and professional communications about their activities, products and services.

Media releases are created through NewzEngine’s platform, then quality-checked by experienced editors, distributed to a network of journalists/editors, and listed by global information aggregators.

NewzEngine is created by Newztec Developments Ltd directors Selwyn Manning and Sarah Putt, who between them have over 40 years media and communications’ experience. Manning’s career includes roles as a journalist, editor, New Zealand Government press secretary, and news media specialist. Putt has worked as a journalist, public relations specialist and technology commentator.

Manning says: “Organisations and companies require a public profile to grow. Their voice is a valuable complement to the national debate. But reliable media relations support is often expensive and beyond the reach of many.”

“We have launched NewzEngine to help organisations pitch their news to targeted media, and, through syndication and aggregation, supercharge their message so it can reach an audience wider than they thought possible.”



To ensure their message reaches the desired audience, subscribers can select the geographical location and/or sector where they want their media announcement to be delivered within New Zealand.

NewzEngine’s online service includes a guide to writing media announcements, as well as media release templates. This ensures subscribers can create an effective and professional release. In addition to text-based releases, NewzEngine provides the ability for subscribers to upload photographs and video links to accompany their message.

Putt says: “Effective announcements are short, sharp and compelling. Our guide is designed to help subscribers inform professional media practitioners about their organisation’s new product, service, event or milestone achievement.”

“But when required, NewzEngine also provides a writing and media relations service,” Putt says.

Organisations can subscribe to NewzEngine as a monthly or annual service, starting from $70 per month. For more details, visit NewzEngine.com.


