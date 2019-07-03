Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pushpay launches bookbuild to sell $45.3 m stake in company

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 2:26 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

By Rebecca Howard

July 3 (BusinessDesk) - Digital church collection payment operator Pushpay Holdings has launched a fully underwritten bookbuild to sell 12.24 million shares, or 4.45 percent of issued capital, as former chief executive Chris Heaslip transitions to being a non-executive director.

The partial sell-down represents 41.2 percent of the shares held by interests associated with Heaslip, who resigned as chief executive effective May 31. The offer size is valued at $45.3 million.

The stock last traded at $3.79 and has gained around 20 percent so far this year.

The sale is fully underwritten by Craigs Investment Partners and will provide further free float and liquidity to support Pushpay’s index weightings, the company said. The bookbuild will be conducted today.

The stock is currently in a trading halt and Pushpay expects to be in a position to make an announcement as to the outcome of the bookbuild prior to the market opening tomorrow, at which point the trading halt will be lifted and trading in Pushpay’s ordinary shares is expected to resume.

According to Pushpay, interests associated with Heaslip entered into an escrow deed, restricting them from selling or disposing of their remaining stake for an 18-month period from July 9, unless approved by the company.

Pushpay also reiterated that its guidance for the year ending March 31 remains unchanged. It expects annual operating revenue of between US$122.5 million and US$125.5 million, gross margin of more than 63 percent, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and fair value adjustments of between US$18.5 million and US$20.5 million and total processing volume of between US$4.8 billion and US$5 billion.

(BusinessDesk)

ends



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Innovation: Agri-Tech Sector To Pioneer Govt Transformation Strategy

In what was probably his last public act as Economic Development Minister before handing the portfolio to Phil Twyford after last week's Cabinet reshuffle, Parker released both a general guide to the industry transformation plan concept and a draft ITP for the agri-tech sector this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Nice Spots: Northland, Bay Of Islands On Lonely Planet Top 10 List

The Bay of Islands and Northland have been named by travel guide Lonely Planet as one of the best places to visit in the Asia Pacific region. More>>

ALSO:

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Safety: Construction Industry Deaths At 10 Year High

Eleven people have died while working in the construction sector so far this year, the most of any full calendar year since 2009, when 19 people died. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 