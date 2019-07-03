Ambit bolsters business with series of new hires

Conversation platform company, Ambit has today announced three new senior appointments, following a successful NZ$1.75m capital raise earlier this year.

Nick Houldsworth joins the Ambit board as a Non-Executive Director, and is currently the Executive General Manager of Ecosystem and Xero Learn at Xero. Prior to this role, Nick was the first employee and Chief Marketing Officer at Vend, where he helped scale the business and led partnerships with companies including Apple, PayPal and Shopify. Nick also sits on the board of Tradify and previously Coachseek, two locally based SaaS operations, has owned several small businesses, and is a mentor at regular industry events.

“I’m passionate about the opportunity for technology to transform modern commerce, and to create ongoing opportunities for New Zealand to export high-value businesses to the world. I'm also focused on scaling global SaaS businesses, so this is a really exciting time to be joining Ambit, and I look forward to working with the team to help accelerate their growth,” says Nick.

Abby Potich, appointed as the Customer Success Lead, brings a wealth of experience having worked for a number of SaaS and AI companies including Centrality AI, Putti and Figured. She has also previously held a pioneering Customer Success role at Vend, where she progressed to lead a team of professionals on-boarding and managing customer lifecycles for all high priority accounts in Asia and the Pacific.

Ben Davidson joins Ambit as a Business Development Manager, with early foundations in software development. Most recently Head of Operations at IMAGR, he has also held senior roles at Intergen and Provoke. A seasoned business professional, he now brings to Ambit his extensive experience in selling the latest technology to enterprises across New Zealand.







These new appointments, along with several important technical hires, will aid in further product and software development, drive business expansion, and boost internal operations.

Josh Comrie, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Ambit says, “Nick, Abby and Ben bring a diverse range of skills to the table, as well as strong industry expertise, drive and passion. Their knowledge of, and dedication to cloud technologies, artificial intelligence and the overall customer experience will help further expand our business, ensuring Ambit is well placed to tackle expansion opportunities and industry advances.”

For more information about Ambit and its Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered conversational platform, visit www.ambitai.com.



