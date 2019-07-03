Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jack Vidgen shock departure from The Voice spices things up

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 4:59 pm
Press Release: TAB

TAB customers have been left shocked as favourite Jack Vidgen was one of the five artists sent home in a mass elimination last night.

Four now remain in The Voice Australia, and despite punters predicting that Jack Vidgen would be the winner, it wasn’t the case.

Daniel Shaw and Diana Rouvas replace Vidgen as equal favourites at $3 with TAB.

Diana who appeared on the very first season of The Voice on Keith Urban's team, was eliminated but returned this season as an All-Star. It seems she is making the most of her opportunity the second time around as Rouvas currently holds most of the money wagered on the winners market.

TAB ODDS
The Voice Australia Winner
$3 Daniel Shaw
$3 Diana Rouvas
$3.50 Zeek Power
$4.50 Jordan Anthony Rabbone

Gamble Responsibly. Gamblers Help 1800 858 858
Think! About your choices.
Call Gambling Help 1800 858 858 www.gamblinghelp.nsw.gov.au



