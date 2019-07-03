Dame Fran Wilde appointed as Chair of Te Papa’s board

Dame Fran Wilde will chair the board of Te Papa from 1 July 2019. Dame Fran has been a member of the board since 2015 and its Deputy Chair since January 2019.

She replaces Evan Williams, who chaired the board since 2013, and had been a Te Papa board member since 2011.

Te Papa Chief Executive Geraint Martin said the entire Te Papa team was delighted to welcome Fran Wilde as board Chair.

“Dame Fran has had a stellar career in national and local government, and in the private sector, and she will bring that wealth of experience to the Te Papa board,” Mr Martin said.

“Dame Fran’s career has seen her at the forefront of national conversations as New Zealand’s national identity has evolved.”

“Throughout her career she has demonstrated a passion for New Zealand, and a deep commitment to the well-being of New Zealanders.”

Fran Wilde said she was delighted to take on the role of Chair.

“I am privileged to be able to lead such an iconic institution,” Ms Wilde said.

“I look looked forward to working with the board and staff to ensure that Te Papa’s delivery remains relevant to the whole of New Zealand, and that its bicultural kaupapa is well supported.”

In welcoming Dame Fran to the role, Geraint Martin also paid tribute to outgoing board Chair Evan Williams, noting the museum’s many achievements during his term.

“Evan Williams has led Te Papa’s board during a period that has seen some of the museum’s greatest successes including the creation of Gallipoli: The scale of our war, the new art gallery Toi Art, and the environment exhibition Te Taiao Nature,” Mr Martin said.

“On behalf of New Zealanders, we acknowledge and thank him for his service to Te Papa.”

Mr Martin also paid tribute to outgoing board member Dayle Mace who has made a significant contribution to the board during the past six years and brought her passion for arts and the community to the role.

Two new members have been appointed to the Te Papa board, Jackie Lloyd and James Daniels.











