Waikato town has opening for medical professional clinic

4.7.2019





A well-positioned Waikato town's facilities are to get a boost with a CBD property designed for a professional medical clinic being placed on the market for sale.

The 100 square metre vacant building at 68 Main Road, Huntly is being offered for sale as a proposed physiotherapists', midwives', doctors' and other medical rooms, or even a radiographer's suite, with the only other x-ray day unit in town located at Huntly's birthing unit.

The town's strong sporting history, particularly in rugby league, is also an opportunity for a physiotherapist to establish a thriving business,. There are several league clubs in the area and a number of famous international players began their careers in Huntly.

However, the 314 square metre site offers a range of options from keeping the property as it is, expansion of the building to house a range of medical professionals to demolition and redevelopment. It is being marketed by Hamilton Bayleys salesperson Josh Smith for sale by auction on July 25.

“Originally purpose-built as a medical centre, it would make sense for another practitioner in the field to buy the premises,” Mr Smith said.

The building has a tidy open plan reception and waiting area, kitchen, bathroom and four consulting rooms with hand basins in each. The consulting rooms have recently be used as offices, but they could easily be turned back into medical premises again or other activities, such as administration headquarters for any number of sports or clubs, Mr Smith said.







“It would suit an owner-occupier coming north from Hamilton or south from Auckland to set up a clinic in a central rural town where the population of 7000 is expanding, or a buyer with a tenant who could maximise income from the property,” Mr Smith said.

“With access from both the front, where there is a single car park, and fully fenced rear of the property, it is an opportunity to take advantage of what is poised to become a sought after area for businesses who see the ability to service two of the country's biggest cities.

Huntly businesses are waiting for the opening of the 15 kilometre stretch of road bypassing the town to become a reality. It will take heavy trucks and transport outside of the town boundaries and rid Huntly of the barriers making vehicle entrance into the main street off SH1 difficult.

“The bypass will wake up the town instead of killing it and the commercial area is expected to become desirable with increasing property values,” Mr Smith said. “Pokeno, up the road, is a good example. The bypass has had a positive effect on its growth and Huntly is set to follow.

“Already, the town is becoming a first home choice for commuters and buyers from Auckland, 93 kilometres away, and Hamilton, 32 kilometres down the road, looking for cheaper land and housing and businesses wanting more affordable premises but still within an easy distance of both the main areas,” he said.

“It is easy to see why the region has been chosen by many as an alternative to the bigger cities , offering ready access to both with the benefits of a small town community and lifestyle.”

