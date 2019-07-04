Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Art revealed for 28th annual Hawke's Bay Wine Auction

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 10:04 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Wine Auction

Organisers of New Zealand’s oldest and most prestigious wine auction are thrilled to have Mauricio Benega as the 2019 Feature Artist. ‘The Wine Capital of NZ’ - the painting Mauricio has especially created was unveiled at an exclusive Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction Sponsor Partnership function last night at the Art Deco Masonic Hotel, in Napier.

‘The Wine Capital of NZ’ painting explores our region from the good weather, to the beautiful beaches and landmarks. From the vibrant colours, to the cool laid back lifestyle and everything in between. All of these things relating to a good wine of course.

Mauricio Benega says “my painting process is very slow and I like to do a few other paintings while I'm working on the main one. However, when I start the composition, I let the process flow naturally and things change in an organic way, with all the layers above layers of paint. It is then that the art work starts to come to life. This piece will make the viewer look over and over again to be able to digest everything. It’s a visual journal where I play with typography, humour and lots of colours to represent the vibrant and funky Hawke‘s Bay Wine Capital of NZ.”

Project Manager, Elisha Milmine says, ‘This is a truly remarkable painting, there is something new to see each time the eye starts to explore it. Measuring 2090 x 1220mm it will make an impressive addition to its home at the lucky winning bidders property’

‘Tickets went on sale on Monday 1st July and are being snapped up quickly, with only a few tickets remaining to Pre-tasting event which is held a month prior to the main auction event, and tickets to the main Auction event on November 9th are selling well - “for the last 5 years we have sold out which is a testament to the quality of wine auction lot offerings available, join us to Sip, Swirl, Savor and bid...,”



In addition to the painting, there are 41 lots available, including bespoke, one-off wines from some of the most prestigious wineries in Hawke’s Bay, collaborations between winemakers, artists and restaurants, and one travel package. There is plenty of quality selection for bidders to choose from.

Event tickets are also on sale now via www.hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz, being held on Saturday November 9th at 1.00 – 5.00pm.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Hawke's Bay Wine Auction on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Review Of RBNZ: CBL Failure A 'Dramatic' Example Of Need For Supervision

The failure of CBL Insurance was a "dramatic" example of the inadequacies of prudential regulation and supervision for insurers and backs the case for greater resourcing, according to a report on how the Reserve Bank handled the case. More>>

ALSO:

ANZ Threatens To Bail: Robertson Calls For Maturity Over Bank Capital

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has waded into the Reserve Bank's contentious bank capital proposals to remind "all parties" that they are still being consulted on in a process that requires "mature debate". More>>

ALSO:

Pessimism: NZ Business Confidence Hits 10-Year Low

New Zealand business confidence fell to more than a 10-year low in the June quarter, with manufacturers the gloomiest sector. More>>

ALSO:

Innovation: Agri-Tech Sector To Pioneer Govt Transformation Strategy

In what was probably his last public act as Economic Development Minister before handing the portfolio to Phil Twyford after last week's Cabinet reshuffle, Parker released both a general guide to the industry transformation plan concept and a draft ITP for the agri-tech sector this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Nice Spots: Northland, Bay Of Islands On Lonely Planet Top 10 List

The Bay of Islands and Northland have been named by travel guide Lonely Planet as one of the best places to visit in the Asia Pacific region. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 