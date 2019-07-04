Lane Neave welcomes two new partners

National law firm, Lane Neave, is proud to welcome two new Partners in recognition of their outstanding work and contribution to the firm’s clients.

Chris Anderson becomes a Lifelaw Partner in Christchurch and Daniel Kruger becomes an Immigration Partner in Auckland.

Chris Anderson brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to the firm’s Lifelaw team. Since joining Lane Neave in 2009 as a Law Clerk, he has developed a wide breadth of experience, especially in the areas of property law, trusts and succession planning. His appointment supports the firm’s growth in the provision of specialist wealth management and succession planning expertise.

Daniel Kruger has worked in the Auckland office since it’s inception in 2015 and has subsequently risen to become one of the leading immigration lawyers in the Auckland market. He has been instrumental in the growth of the Auckland office and has played a big part in the overall growth of our immigration service offering in the upper North Island.

Managing Partner, Andrew Shaw, said, “it is always a pleasure to promote our talented future leaders through the firm.”

“We have a strong focus on attracting and growing the most talented people to ensure our clients’ get the best advice to help them solve problems and realise opportunities - these promotions highlight the success of that strategy.”

“We know both Chris and Daniel will bring a new dimension to the partnership that will help us strengthen our position as one of New Zealand’s leading law firms by delivering an enhanced service to our clients.”

“Congratulations to Chris and Daniel on their very well-deserved promotions.”

The latest appointments at Lane Neave bring the total number of partners to 26 nationally. Lane Neave has more than 165 staff across the firm’s Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington and Queenstown offices.











