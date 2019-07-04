Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

User pays emphasis in rates report is spot on

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 12:16 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

User pays emphasis in rates report is spot on, Federated Farmers says


The Productivity Commission’s report on local government funding is another step in a very long journey to genuine equity for farmer ratepayers, Federated Farmers says.

"To cover costs of council services, we value the emphasis in this draft report on the principle that who benefits should pay a fair amount, and that the legislative framework be changed to back this principle," Federated Farmers local government spokesperson Andrew Maclean says.

"We agree this ‘benefit principle’ should be the primary basis for deciding cost allocations.

"Paying huge amounts of money for council services distant from farms is a key problem. Farmers need this resolved and we see potential in this report to achieve fairness," Maclean said.

A survey conducted to support the Feds’ submission to the Productivity Commission found farmers on average pay $26,208 to their district and regional councils. A damning 97% said that they do not get value for money from their rates.

"We agree with the Commission’s findings that councils have scope to make better use of rating tools, particularly targeted rates, to achieve the benefit principle in rating systems.

"Federated Farmers has little confidence in property value-based taxes. They can have little or no relation to consumption of council services, nor often ability to pay.

"But intelligent use of differentials, uniform charges (including the UAGC), targeted rates and use of the capital value rating base rather than land is key to achieving rate allocation on the basis of who benefits."



Farmers’ concerns about paying for the local impacts of tourism are also well reflected in the draft report. Federated Farmers welcomes the Commission’s support for funding from the International Visitor Levy for local infrastructure, user pays, and targeted rates.

"Also very good is the report’s conclusion that the accumulated burden of regulations and standards required by central government to achieve national objectives should be funded by taxpayers, not ratepayers."

The Commission calls for a "reset" in the central/local government relationship and an end to the "unfunded mandate" situation, in which nationally imposed standards end up costing local ratepayers. "That’s excellent," Maclean said, "but we note that was also a conclusion of previous reviews and we have seen no action."

Federated Farmers looks forward to engaging with the Commission as it progresses to its final report, and will be making a further submission.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Review Of RBNZ: CBL Failure A 'Dramatic' Example Of Need For Supervision

The failure of CBL Insurance was a "dramatic" example of the inadequacies of prudential regulation and supervision for insurers and backs the case for greater resourcing, according to a report on how the Reserve Bank handled the case. More>>

ALSO:

ANZ Threatens To Bail: Robertson Calls For Maturity Over Bank Capital

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has waded into the Reserve Bank's contentious bank capital proposals to remind "all parties" that they are still being consulted on in a process that requires "mature debate". More>>

ALSO:

Pessimism: NZ Business Confidence Hits 10-Year Low

New Zealand business confidence fell to more than a 10-year low in the June quarter, with manufacturers the gloomiest sector. More>>

ALSO:

Innovation: Agri-Tech Sector To Pioneer Govt Transformation Strategy

In what was probably his last public act as Economic Development Minister before handing the portfolio to Phil Twyford after last week's Cabinet reshuffle, Parker released both a general guide to the industry transformation plan concept and a draft ITP for the agri-tech sector this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Nice Spots: Northland, Bay Of Islands On Lonely Planet Top 10 List

The Bay of Islands and Northland have been named by travel guide Lonely Planet as one of the best places to visit in the Asia Pacific region. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 