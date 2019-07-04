Total New Zealand RNZ Audience Measurement - Survey 2, 2019

Media release

Total New Zealand RNZ Audience Measurement

Survey 2 - 2019

Auckland, July 4th – Results of the Total New Zealand 2019 RNZ Measurement Survey 2 conducted by GfK were released today at 1pm.

Conducted across the whole of New Zealand, this unified New Zealand radio audience measurement survey gives valuable insights into the strength and scope of radio listening across the country. The survey was conducted over 40 weeks and sampled 15,117 people aged 10+.

Department of Statistics estimated population data at 30 June 2018 indicates approximately 4,347,100 people aged 10+ years live in New Zealand. The Total New Zealand Radio New Zealand Audience Measurement Survey shows 3,634,600[1] or 83.6% of them listen to a radio station each week.

Network RNZ National reaches 626,900[1] different people each week, a 14.4% reach of all people 10+ across New Zealand.

This is a share of 11.7%[2] of the total weekly radio listening in New Zealand.

Network RNZ Concert has a total audience weekly reach of 172,600[1] or 4% of all people in New Zealand aged 10+.

This is a share of 2.2%[2] of the total weekly radio listening in New Zealand.

2,905,400 people aged 10+ listen to Breakfast radio (6am to 9am Monday to Friday) in a typical week.

Breakfast results (Mon-Fri 6am-9am) show Network RNZ National reaches 459,500 or 10.6% of people aged 10+ across New Zealand. This is a market share of 15.1%[2] of the total radio listening audience at that time of day.







Further details of the Total New Zealand Radio New Zealand radio survey can be found at http://www.gfk.com/en-nz/insights/report/radio-new-zealand-reports/

Table 1: GfK New Zealand Total New Zealand RNZ Survey 2 2019 Cumulative Reach and Station Share, All 10+, Mon-Sun 12mn-12mn



Stations Weekly Cumulative Reach[1] Station Share[2] 000.0's % Network RNZ Concert 172.6 2.2 Network RNZ National 626.9 11.7 RNZ combo 694.7 13.9



[1] The number of different listeners aged 10 years and over reached by each radio station per week within the given time frame

[2] This is the percentage share each station has of all radio listening done over a week in New Zealand by people aged 10+. This may not be compared with the Commercial Station Share, which is based on share of commercial radio listening only.





