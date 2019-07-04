Dentsu Aegis Network acquisition of NZ-based Davanti

Dentsu Aegis Network announces acquisition of New Zealand-based Davanti into Isobar Group

Dentsu Aegis Network has today announced the acquisition of Davanti Consulting Ltd (Davanti), a New Zealand-based technology and business consultancy into Isobar Group. The acquisition follows the recent rebranding of Little Giant as Isobar New Zealand, signalling a clear focus on accelerated growth across the region.

Established in 2007, Davanti is a market-leading digital transformation consultancy, with a headcount of 125 across Auckland, Wellington and a recently launched Australian office. They have relationships with many of New Zealand’s top tier clients, including multiple Government organisations.

The acquisition introduces technology consulting and Salesforce capability to Dentsu Aegis Network New Zealand, enhancing the network’s proposition of integrated client solutions across the entire customer journey. The acquisition will also accelerate the development of Salesforce capability within Isobar Australia.

Rob Harvey, CEO of DAN New Zealand, said: “We are laser focused on innovating the way our client’s brands are built to help them win, keep and grow their best customers. Acquisitions are an accelerator of this strategy, bringing in transformational capability and entrepreneurial talent to strengthen our fully integrated solutions offering for clients. Davanti has built a scaled and consistently high performing business and bringing them into our group is a game changer in the New Zealand market. I’m hugely excited to be working with Justin, Rob, Matt and the Davanti team to deliver a differentiated service and enhanced commercial value for our clients.”







Erik Hallander, Managing Director of Isobar Australia, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Davanti on board. They have a brilliant, and unique, business model – across business consulting and technology delivery. Bringing them together with Isobar Australia and New Zealand hugely enhances our capability expansion across the region and sets us apart by introducing an integrated end-to-end digital transformation offering for our clients.”

Justin Hamilton, CEO at Davanti, said: “It has been a fantastic 12 years leading Davanti with Robert Carter and Matt Farrar. We are really excited about the next chapter as part of Isobar and the wider Dentsu Aegis Network. Now we have the capability and global scale for Davanti to be a serious competitor in Australia and realise its true potential in New Zealand. Strategically we have strived to put Davanti at the intersection of the strategy, technology and creative domains. We are the only firm in New Zealand who are delivering on this for our clients with our incredible team. Isobar now provides us the creative depth and assets of a global player to truly lead the market.”

Upon completion, Davanti will become Davanti, Linked by Isobar across Australia and New Zealand.

ENDS

About Isobar

We are a global digital agency transforming businesses and brands through the creative use of digital. Our 6,500 digital experts in 85 locations across 45 markets in Americas, EMEA and APAC deliver experience-led transformation, powered by creativity through our end to end service offering. Isobar’s clients include Adidas, Coca-Cola, Enterprise, KFC, Mead Johnson, Nestle and Philips, and is part of Dentsu Aegis Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dentsu Inc. www.isobar.com

About Dentsu Aegis Network

As part of Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network is the first truly global communications network for the digital age. Dentsu Aegis Network aims to be the global network of choice for clients seeking best-in-class expertise and capabilities in brand, media and digital communications services. Offering a distinctive and innovative range of products and services, Dentsu Aegis Network ANZ is headquartered in Melbourne with offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Perth and Auckland. Globally, Dentsu Aegis Network operates in 145 countries worldwide with over 47,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsuaegisnetwork.com.au /www.dentsuaegisnetwork.co.nz





