The NZ College of Midwives Members Vote In New President



Nicole Pihema of Ngapuhi and Te Rarawa descent is the first Maori President, and is currently the chairperson for the Te Taitokerau region of the College.

“I am honoured to have been elected to this important role and look forward to getting my teeth into the many issues challenging our profession at this key time in our history,” she says.

Nicole is a Lead Maternity Carer (LMC) midwife in the Bay of Islands and has been a registered midwife since 2010. She currently has many and varied roles related to midwifery and maternity (see below) and has also worked in New Zealand and Australia in Core (hospital-based) midwifery roles. Nicole is a key member of the College of Midwives team working with the Ministry regarding the co-design of a new, more sustainable funding model to replace the Section 88 system.

“The College of Midwives has been working with the Ministry of Health for more than two years to develop a fit for purpose framework that better supports and remunerates community midwives now and in the future. There is no doubt there are challenges facing the maternity service right now. We know the midwifery-led maternity system is not broken, it just needs resourcing and supporting properly. Part of addressing that is the development of a Community Midwifery Organisation that is fit for purpose and will ensure the best use of resources and support of the service, for women and babies. I look forward to continuing this important work,” she says.

College Chief Executive, Alison Eddy says there were two very strong contenders for President, with Nicole and Auckland midwife Caroline Muir standing for the position.







“I congratulate them both for stepping up. Midwifery is an important, challenging and rewarding profession. It takes a lot of dedication and support for midwives to achieve the positive outcomes for women and babies that they do,” she says.

Eddy adds that Nicole’s appointment will support the College’s ambition to fully realise its commitments under Te Tiriti, including the development and support of Māori midwifery and continuing to work towards equitable outcomes for Māori wāhine and pēpi.

“Nicole brings a depth of experience, the support of her peers and the personal qualities needed to lead the profession, and it is a significant step forward for the College to elect its first ever Māori president. I look forward to continuing to work with Nicole in her new role as President,” she says.

Eddy paid tribute to outgoing President Deb Pittam who took the role in 2014.

“I want to sincerely thank Deb for her hard work, and unwavering commitment to the profession. She has had many representative roles in her presidential capacity. I have appreciated her advice and support and am confident that she will continue to remain strongly connected with the College in the future,” she says.

© Scoop Media

