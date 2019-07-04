Disability-inclusive chain of coffee enters its third phase

First ever disability-inclusive chain of coffee enters its third phase

4 July 2019



The Lucy Foundation today launched a new PledgeMe campaign to grow what they believe to be the very first disability-inclusive value chain of coffee in the world - from the farmer in Mexico, to the consumer in New Zealand.



The Foundation, which started as a dream in the Waikato over five years ago, is now in its third phase. The third phase will focus on increasing employment opportunities for disabled people within the coffee industry, while scaling the coffee supply chain to a sustainable business model.



“In 2014 we started with a seed idea, and thanks to the support of friends and family that seed grew into a seedling project,” says Dr. Robbie Francis, who lives with a disability herself and is co-founder and director of The Lucy Foundation.



“Now we're calling on our supporters to help us grow the Pluma Coffee Project into a thriving social enterprise.”



The Foundation is currently working with the local community in a small indigenous village, Pluma Hidalgo, in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Foundation are awaiting their latest shipment of a unique heirloom varietal of Pluma coffee to New Zealand.



Coffee produced by local farmers is purchased by The Lucy Foundation and processed by disabled people and their families before being exported to New Zealand. Pluma coffee is rare in New Zealand and this shipment will be the largest to date, with an expected 400+ kilos.









"Once in New Zealand, The Lucy Foundation partners with other organisations such as John Burton Ltd, Able Coffee Collaborative, Coffee Educators and Colab Cafe - who also support disability rights, inclusion and access - to roast, market and sell the coffee, thus completing the inclusive value chain."



The PledgeMe campaign launched today and will run for three weeks.



“We are looking to raise $8,000 for this next phase” says Jessica Sanders, co-founder of The Lucy Foundation.



“This isn’t just about bringing coffee into New Zealand. It is about the grassroots work back on the ground in Pluma as well as when the coffee arrives in New Zealand. Every step of the process is inclusive of people with disabilities and we are so very proud of that.”

