Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Disability-inclusive chain of coffee enters its third phase

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 6:45 pm
Press Release: Lucy Foundation

First ever disability-inclusive chain of coffee enters its third phase

4 July 2019


The Lucy Foundation today launched a new PledgeMe campaign to grow what they believe to be the very first disability-inclusive value chain of coffee in the world - from the farmer in Mexico, to the consumer in New Zealand.


The Foundation, which started as a dream in the Waikato over five years ago, is now in its third phase. The third phase will focus on increasing employment opportunities for disabled people within the coffee industry, while scaling the coffee supply chain to a sustainable business model.


“In 2014 we started with a seed idea, and thanks to the support of friends and family that seed grew into a seedling project,” says Dr. Robbie Francis, who lives with a disability herself and is co-founder and director of The Lucy Foundation.


“Now we're calling on our supporters to help us grow the Pluma Coffee Project into a thriving social enterprise.”


The Foundation is currently working with the local community in a small indigenous village, Pluma Hidalgo, in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Foundation are awaiting their latest shipment of a unique heirloom varietal of Pluma coffee to New Zealand.


Coffee produced by local farmers is purchased by The Lucy Foundation and processed by disabled people and their families before being exported to New Zealand. Pluma coffee is rare in New Zealand and this shipment will be the largest to date, with an expected 400+ kilos.




"Once in New Zealand, The Lucy Foundation partners with other organisations such as John Burton Ltd, Able Coffee Collaborative, Coffee Educators and Colab Cafe - who also support disability rights, inclusion and access - to roast, market and sell the coffee, thus completing the inclusive value chain."


The PledgeMe campaign launched today and will run for three weeks.


“We are looking to raise $8,000 for this next phase” says Jessica Sanders, co-founder of The Lucy Foundation.


“This isn’t just about bringing coffee into New Zealand. It is about the grassroots work back on the ground in Pluma as well as when the coffee arrives in New Zealand. Every step of the process is inclusive of people with disabilities and we are so very proud of that.”

- ENDS -

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Lucy Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Cowmmerce: Westland Milk Shareholders Strongly Back Yili Takeover

Westland Co-Operative Dairy Company shareholders overwhelmingly supported a takeover bid by Hongkong Jingang Trade Holding, a unit of Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. More>>

ALSO:

Review Of RBNZ: CBL Failure A 'Dramatic' Example Of Need For Supervision

The failure of CBL Insurance was a "dramatic" example of the inadequacies of prudential regulation and supervision for insurers and backs the case for greater resourcing, according to a report on how the Reserve Bank handled the case. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 