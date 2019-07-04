New Zealanders share their love for wine

Kiwi wines were in high demand – and achieved top dollar - at the Wine Auction Room’s live auction at Caro’s last night. As expected, out of all the Te Mata Coleraine the legendary 1998 sold for the highest price on the night at $329 a bottle. Wines from Esk Valley Terraces, and The Antipodean also did well.

Interestingly, over 20 bottles of Port were sold on the night and the 1970 Quinta do Noval sold for $364.

The 1990 Armand Rousseau Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits achieved the highest per bottle value on the night of $2468.

The wines all came from the collections of a retired Auckland restaurateur and Waikato vet.

Owner, Robyn Pagonis was pleased with how the auction went. “The selection offered by both single vendors were wonderfully different to each other and both proved to be of great interest to our buyers…. maybe this simply reinforces our feeling that what we all have in common is our love for wine.”







