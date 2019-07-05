Warren and Mahoney shortlisted for five awards

5 July 2019

World Architecture Festival 2019 Awards: Warren and Mahoney shortlisted for five projects

The World Architectural Festival (WAF) has today announced the finalists for its 2019 awards, which include five projects by New Zealand architecture firm Warren and Mahoney.

The practice’s shortlisted projects feature across a diverse range of categories, from commercial to civic. The projects include a premium car showcase for Giltrap in Auckland, the historic restoration of Martinborough Waihinga Community Centre, and the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) in Auckland.

Managing director John Coop says the team at Warren and Mahoney is delighted to see a diverse range of projects receive this level of recognition on a global stage.

“With all of these projects, we worked closely with our clients and the community to understand the essential purpose and context behind a brief. It’s this collaborative approach which allows us to express identity and create places that people connect to and feel like they are a part of.



“As New Zealanders, we are outward looking and always seeking new creative possibilities, and WAF gives us the opportunity to take our designs to the world. To achieve five project finalists is evidence that our design approach is resonating beyond our shores,” says Coop.

WAF’s organisers noted this year’s competition received a record-breaking 1,000 entries, making a shortlist nomination a true feat. A total of 20 New Zealand projects and 12 architecture practices were recognised in this year’s programme.







Each of the category winners will be announced at the festival in November, and winners will go on to compete for the World Building of the Year award or the Future Project of the Year award.

ENDS



WARREN AND MAHONEY’S SHORTLISTED PROJECTS

119 Great North Road

Category: Completed Projects – Display

Giltrap Group’s building on Great North Road showcases the company’s premium automotive brands and includes three large office floors above and four levels of dedicated car storage and servicing below.



Download images here



Waihinga Martinborough Community Centre

Category: Completed Projects - Old and New

Delivered in association with landscape architects Wraight and Associates, this project is centered around the restoration and extension of the 106-year-old Martinborough Town Hall into a bustling multi-purpose community hub, home to a Plunket, library, café, visitor centre and back-of-house support spaces.



Download images here

12 Madden

Category: Completed Projects – Commercial

The 12 Madden project, located at the heart of the Wynyard Quarter Innovation Precinct (WQIP), is a 6-storey contemporary commercial building. The project successfully achieved a 6 Star Green Star rating, making it one of the most sustainable in the world.



Download images here

Flock Hill Lodge

Category: Future Projects – House

Flock Hill Lodge is a private home in North Canterbury, located amongst dramatic landscapes and nearby to a 36,000-acre high country sheep station. The design of the homestead celebrates the early habitation of the landscape with heavy limestone elements that create rock-like formations. Delivered by Warren and Mahoney Architects in association with INOVO, TMCO RUAMOKO, Rough and Milne.



Download images here

The New Zealand International Convention Centre

Category: Future Projects – Civic

Designed by Warren and Mahoney in association with Moller Architects and Woods Bagot, the NIZCC will be a uniquely urban convention centre and will act as the key venue in which New Zealand hosts the world. It is designed to reflect the character of our country and people and features major artworks by Sara Hughes and Peata Larkin.



Download images here

Full shortlist: https://www.worldarchitecturefestival.com/2019-shortlist

————————————————————————————————

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

About Warren and Mahoney

Warren and Mahoney is an international firm of designers and architects who create experiences that connect people and enhance belonging. They are at the service of both clients, and of communities, and take this approach to deliver long-term sustainable outcomes. By rejecting preconceived styles, their work responds to context, giving powerful expression to people and place. As a multi-disciplinary practice, their services include architecture, interior and workplace design, with additional expertise in strategy and briefing, customer experience design, urban design, masterplanning and sustainable design.

Founded in Christchurch in 1955, the practice today employs over 300 staff across seven locations: Auckland, Christchurch, Tauranga, Wellington, Queenstown, Sydney and Melbourne. Its most renowned projects include the New Zealand Supreme Court, Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct, Christchurch Town Hall, Te Toki a Rata Building, Victoria University of Wellington, Memorial Bridge and the Commercial Bay development, now underway on Auckland’s waterfront.

www.warrenandmahoney.com

About World Architecture Festival and Awards

The World Architecture Festival is dedicated to celebrating, sharing and inspiring outstanding architecture. Held in Amsterdam this year, the WAF awards sit at the heart of the festival, the only global awards programme where architects present their completed buildings and future projects live to a panel of internationally renowned judges and delegates from around the world.

www.worldarchitecturefestival.com

ends

© Scoop Media

