Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bed tax could encourage freedom camping

Friday, 5 July 2019, 2:16 pm
Press Release: Holiday Parks NZ

5 July 2019


A bed tax on New Zealand’s holiday parks risks incentivising more people to freedom camp, Holiday Parks New Zealand is warning.

HPNZ’s 300 member parks oppose the Productivity Commission’s suggested Accommodation Levy, which it has put forward as a way to raise funds for councils struggling to cope with tourism growth.

Holiday parks account for more than a third (36%) of New Zealand’s commercial accommodation capacity, and provide more than 8 million guest nights a year to both international and domestic travellers.

HPNZ Chief Executive Fergus Brown says imposing a bed tax would make freedom camping more attractive to some travellers.

“And ironically, councils may well use some of the funds raised to provide freedom camping facilities. So holiday parks could face a double whammy – increased costs and more competition from free camping sites,” Mr Brown says.

Any bed tax would hit hardest on Kiwi campers, he adds.

“The majority of our guests (65%) are Kiwis. A new tax on Kiwi holidaymakers, especially those travelling on a budget, will not be popular.”

HPNZ supports Tourism Industry Aotearoa’s proposal that the Government returns the equivalent of 20% of the GST already collected from international visitors. The funds would be distributed via a Trust to local government to address local tourism-related needs, with the allocation determined by the measured level of visitor impact on each territorial local authority.

“This is a very sound proposal that would collect the required amount from existing funding, without placing an extra burden on holiday park owners,” Mr Brown says.

ENDS



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Holiday Parks NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Cowmmerce: Westland Milk Shareholders Strongly Back Yili Takeover

Westland Co-Operative Dairy Company shareholders overwhelmingly supported a takeover bid by Hongkong Jingang Trade Holding, a unit of Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. More>>

ALSO:

Review Of RBNZ: CBL Failure A 'Dramatic' Example Of Need For Supervision

The failure of CBL Insurance was a "dramatic" example of the inadequacies of prudential regulation and supervision for insurers and backs the case for greater resourcing, according to a report on how the Reserve Bank handled the case. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 