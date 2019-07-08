JCDecaux and Scentre Group announce partnership

JCDecaux Australia & New Zealand and Scentre Group today announced an exclusive partnership that will see JCDecaux develop and manage a premium portfolio of external roadside advertising touchpoints at Scentre Group’s Westfield living centres in Australia and New Zealand.

The new partnership is based on a 10-year agreement which will see the two companies work together to introduce world-class signage and technology, giving marketers an exciting new opportunity to reach audiences and communities.

Scentre Group’s 41 Westfield living centres are strategically located in key growth corridors across Australia and New Zealand. With 65 per cent of Australians and New Zealanders living within 30 minutes of a Westfield living centre, they play an important role as essential social infrastructure in their local communities. The unique location of these roadside advertising assets will offer advertisers a new opportunity to reach audiences at scale, via high-impact formats utilising world-leading digital technology, such as high-resolution, transparent digital screens.

Under the agreement, JCDecaux will secure planning approvals, and manage the development and maintenance of the signage.

Steve O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer, JCDecaux Australia & New Zealand said: “Our relationship with Scentre Group is a very strong one, founded on mutual respect, and we are delighted to be working together on these significant new opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.

“The environment around Scentre Group’s portfolio represents a powerful marketing opportunity, giving advertisers an unrivalled platform across the 41 Australia and New Zealand centres, reaching major commuter and living centre audiences as they come to shop, dine and play.







“Our new partnership includes several locations that offer unique reach into areas not previously covered by outdoor advertising,” O’Connor said.

Scentre Group General Manager, Partner Experience, Bill Burton said: “We are pleased to partner with JCDecaux to build on our strategic mix of marketing and advertising assets across our premium platform of 41 living centres in Australia and New Zealand. JCDecaux is the right partner to bring global expertise in outdoor media, community and stakeholder engagement.

“This partnership is testament to the value and reach of our Westfield living centre platform, which sees customer visitation of more than 535 million each year,” he said.

