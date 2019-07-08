Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Westpac becomes first NZ bank to receive Accessibility Tick

Monday, 8 July 2019, 11:28 am
Westpac

8 July 2019

Westpac becomes first New Zealand bank to receive Accessibility Tick

Westpac NZ has become the first New Zealand bank to achieve the Accessibility Tick, for its commitment to becoming more accessible and inclusive of people with disabilities.

Acting General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Gina Dellabarca, says the Tick recognises the work that has gone into making Westpac accessible to people with a wide range of abilities and needs.

“We want to help Kiwis grow financially to help grow a better New Zealand, and making our business more available to all New Zealanders is a big part of that,” she says.

“Roughly one in four Kiwis has some form of disability, many of whom are willing and able to work but can’t find a job.

“Whether employing, supporting, or helping them do business with us, we’re helping people with disabilities access Westpac more easily.”

Some recent examples of Westpac’s actions to improve accessibility include:

· Reviewing all our signage to ensure it is clear and easy to understand.

· Redesigning our branches to ensure they are dementia friendly in terms of layout, fixtures and fittings and quiet areas.

· Establishing a vulnerable customer programme to support those most in need.

· Installing tactile ground surface indicators and braille signage in our Takutai Square site for visually impaired people.

Accessibility Tick programme lead Tanya Colvin praised Westpac’s enthusiasm, care and dedication to its accessibility work.



“I believe we are at the beginning of creating a sea-change for accessibility to become a ‘business-as-usual’ consideration, and that’s exciting,” she says.

“We applaud Westpac for its willingness to get involved at an early stage to lead the way for a more accessible and inclusive New Zealand.”

About the Accessibility Tick

The Accessibility Tick programme helps New Zealand organisations become more accessible and inclusive of people with disabilities. Accessibility Tick is a pan-disability social enterprise with a vision for bridging the accessibility and disability employment gaps. It recognises that New Zealand organisations have a variety of accessibility issues; and helps to simplify that process and to get better outcomes.

