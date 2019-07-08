Microsoft Asks 2019 Partner Award Hopefuls to Step Forward



Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards 2019 submissions are open



New Zealand, 8 July 2019 – Entries for the 12th annual Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards are now open.

All Microsoft partners are invited to enter the awards, which celebrate organisations who have empowered customers through the inventive use of Microsoft technology.

Categories for the awards include Engaging Customers, Cloud for Good, Empowering Employees and Modern Workplace. The categories reflect changes introduced last year to focus on customer outcomes, shifting the game from creating solutions that work to empowering organisations to help their own customers better.

Sarah Bowden, One Commercial Partner Director Microsoft New Zealand, says, “This year we are continuing to recognise innovative partners who are addressing their customers’ needs through digital transformation, all while maintaining strong technical excellence and innovation. We’re excited to be shining a light on the outstanding creativity in our Microsoft partner network and we look forward to uncovering new partners and recognising the phenomenal talent that exists across the ecosystem.

“These awards represent an opportunity for partners to not only get recognition for their hard work, but they act as a platform for opening new doors that lead to exciting opportunities, new customers and revenue streams.”

Winners will be given the opportunity to amplify their success with promotional materials including press templates, customised logos, web banners and inclusion in press releases. All finalists will be acknowledged at the awards ceremony on October 18, 2019.







The submission period runs until midnight Wednesday 14th August and more information can be found atwww.msnzpartnerawards.co.nz.

Bowden encourages as many partners as possible to enter. “Whether this is your first time entering, or your fifth, it’s a celebration of the best of New Zealand’s burgeoning tech industry. The awards will give partners both new and established the opportunity to network with peers, rub shoulders with potential customers and take inspiration from leaders in the field.”

The Microsoft Partner Awards categories are:

1. Modern Workplace Award

2. Surface Partner Award

3. Engaging Customers Award

4. Azure Migrate Award

5. Channel Development Award

6. Optimising Operations Award

7. Business Applications Award

8. Empowering Employees Award

9. Transforming Products Award

10. Cloud for Good Award

