Wireless technology improving confined space worker safety

The advent of wireless technology in portable gas detection devices is changing the way workers operate – particularly within confined spaces.

Auckland-based supplier of portable gas detectors, Entec is encouraging NZ businesses to embrace this technology – technology which will not only improve worker safety but will increase efficiency.

In the past, confined spaces were monitored by either an attendant with a portable gas detector, or a sampling pump or probe. While this allowed the attendant to get an initial indication of whether safe entry was viable, it was challenging and time consuming to continually monitor the confined area as work was being performed.

This is where wireless technology drastically improves things.

Wireless technology featured in detectors such as the Industrial Scientific LENS Wireless communication system allows for real time sharing of atmospheric information between all workers – with all this information relayed to the attendant.

“This technology is allowing NZ businesses to not only work more efficiently, but also in a much safer manner”, explains Entec managing director, Bob Weston.

“It allows workers to venture further from the entrance of a confined space while still relaying atmospheric readings back to the attendant”.

Wireless gas detectors are also changing the role of the attendant.

Previously, one attendant would be needed per confined space. However, wireless systems mean a single attendant can now safely monitor several confined space entries from one centralised point.

“Like most technology today, gas detection instrumentation improves quickly – we work to ensure NZ industries are aware of the latest advancements and educate them on how such technology can improve worker safety and efficiency”, says Weston

Wireless technology will also soon streamline the confined space entry permit process, with ePermitting processes already being developed.









© Scoop Media

