Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MARKET CLOSE: NZ shares dip as Summerset sales fall short

Monday, 8 July 2019, 9:32 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

MARKET CLOSE: NZ shares dip; Summerset sales fall short of expectations

By Paul McBeth

July 8 (BusinessDesk) - New Zealand shares edged lower in light trading, led lower by Summerset Group after quarterly sales figures kept investors wary about the outlook for retirement stocks.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index decreased by 9.49 points, or 0.1 percent, to 10,605.98. Within the index, 24 stocks fell, 20 rose, and six were unchanged. Turnover was $79.2 million, with four companies trading on volumes of more than a million shares.

Summerset led the market lower, down 3.3 percent at $5.55 on a volume of 238,000 shares, after reporting a 9.6 percent decline in second-quarter sales. The retirement village operator tried to allay investor fears, saying the property market was showing signs of stabilising. However, the downbeat figures weighed on rival Metlifecare, which fell 2 percent to $4.45 with 164,000 shares changing hands.

"The pressure is on the retirement village sector on continuing concerns around property," said Grant Davies, an investment advisor at Hamilton Hindin Greene. "Resales and new sales are not quite living up to expectations."

Some exporters were also among those under pressure, with Gentrack down 3.1 percent at $6.20, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare falling 1.7 percent to $16, and Skellerup also dropping 1.7 percent to $2.36.

Spark New Zealand was the most traded stock on the benchmark index on a volume of 1.2 million shares, well down on its 90-day average around 5 million. It decreased by 0.4 percent to $3.97.



Genesis Energy increased by 0.3 percent to $3.51 on a volume of 1.1 million shares, and Kiwi Property Group was unchanged at $1.615 with 1.1 million shares changing hands.

Precinct Properties New Zealand rose 1.1 percent to $1.79 on a volume of one million shares after saying the value of its portfolio rose 6.2 percent to about $2.8 billion.

A2 Milk Co posted the day's biggest gain, up 2.2 percent at $15.33 on a volume of 483,000 shares. Fonterra Shareholders' Fund continued their recovery, up 1.9 percent at $3.75.

Vista Group International rose 1.2 percent to $5.95 after appointing Matthew Cawte as its new chief financial officer, starting on Aug. 7.

New Zealand Refining rose 1.4 percent to $2.11 after saying it was considering installing a 26-megawatt solar electricity generation array alongside the Marsden Point refinery.

The New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency's 2022 bond paying annual interest of 2.75 percent was the most traded debt security on a volume of 719,000. The notes closed at a yield of 1.52 percent, down 24 basis points.

(BusinessDesk)

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

High Court Filing: Commerce Commission Alleges Irresponsible Lending By Moola

The Commission’s proceedings relate to Moola’s conduct between June 2015 and November 2017. During that period Moola offered short term loans with interest rates of between 182.5% and 547.5% per annum depending on the term of the loan. More>>

Energy: Refining NZ Plans Country's Biggest Solar Farm

Refining NZ is considering installing a 26-megawatt solar electricity generation array alongside the Marsden Point oil refinery. The proposed project would cover 31 hectares of company-owned land and is expected to cost $36-to-$39 million. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Justice Minister: Google Suspends Service Over Suppression Breach

Justice Minister Andrew Little has welcomed Google’s suspension of a system which published information subject to a suppression order in a high profile murder case. More>>

ALSO:

Cowmmerce: Westland Milk Shareholders Strongly Back Yili Takeover

Westland Co-Operative Dairy Company shareholders overwhelmingly supported a takeover bid by Hongkong Jingang Trade Holding, a unit of Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 