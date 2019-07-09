Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - July 9, 2019

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 8:58 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6622 (mid-rate) this morning.

Markets are reasonably subdued ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony in the early hours of Thursday morning. Powell will be addressing congress on monetary policy and the state of the US economy, with investors keen to see the Fed’s views on potential rate cuts in the near future.

Following Friday’s stellar employment report market expectations which were for the Fed to cut rates by 50 basis points on the 31st July, are as of this morning pointing to a 25 basis point reduction in the funds rate with investors looking to Powell’s testimony before adjusting their expectations further.

Overnight data from Destatis showed Germany's industrial production and exports recovered in May with industrial output increasing by 0.3% m/m following a 2.0% fall in April. Exports were up 1.1% during May after plummeting 3.45 in April.

Global equity markets are in the red, - Dow -0.57%, S&P 500 -0.65%, FTSE -0.05%, DAX -0.20%, CAC -0.08%, Nikkei -0.98%, Shanghai -2.58%.

Gold prices are little changed, trading at $1,396 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have inched higher overnight, up 0.6% Trading at $57.95 a barrel.

ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

High Court Filing: Commerce Commission Alleges Irresponsible Lending By Moola

The Commission’s proceedings relate to Moola’s conduct between June 2015 and November 2017. During that period Moola offered short term loans with interest rates of between 182.5% and 547.5% per annum depending on the term of the loan. More>>

Energy: Refining NZ Plans Country's Biggest Solar Farm

Refining NZ is considering installing a 26-megawatt solar electricity generation array alongside the Marsden Point oil refinery. The proposed project would cover 31 hectares of company-owned land and is expected to cost $36-to-$39 million. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Justice Minister: Google Suspends Service Over Suppression Breach

Justice Minister Andrew Little has welcomed Google’s suspension of a system which published information subject to a suppression order in a high profile murder case. More>>

ALSO:

Cowmmerce: Westland Milk Shareholders Strongly Back Yili Takeover

Westland Co-Operative Dairy Company shareholders overwhelmingly supported a takeover bid by Hongkong Jingang Trade Holding, a unit of Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 