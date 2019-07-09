Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SecOps launches DNS Protect Service powered By Cisco Umbrell

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 12:05 pm
Press Release: SecOps

Managed security service offers proactive defence against cyber threats by blocking malicious IP addresses

Auckland, 9 July 2019. Cyber security company, SecOps NZ, is launching its SecOps DNS Protect Service, powered by Cisco Umbrella, an industry first cloud-based, secure internet gateway that provides the visibility needed to protect against phishing, malware, and ransomware attacks across all devices on a network, all office locations, and roaming users.

The service utilises Cisco Umbrella’s predictive threat intelligence, and proactively managed and monitored by SecOps NZ’s local Security Operations Centre team. With 24 x 7 visibility and in-depth analysis and threat evaluation, SecOps DNS Protect gives New Zealand organisations a new way of protecting themselves without the overhead or man-hours previously required.

“The way people work now is making it really hard for security and IT teams to secure organisational information in the traditional sense. Users areincreasingly bypassing VPNs, and don’t even think about the highly valuable information that is constantly bypassing perimeter security and flowing directly from their mobile devices and apps to the cloud,” explains Diljit Bolla, Business Development Director for SecOps NZ.

“This is one of the easiest routes in for hackers but security and IT teams are already swamped and the amount of effort needed to stay up to date, investigate, triage security alerts, respond and take appropriate action 24 x 7, 365 days a year is beyond the capacity of the majority of New Zealand businesses. This is why we’ve introduced our SecOps DNS Protect Service.”



SecOps DNS Protect connects its clients to the global Umbrella network, which receives and analyses 175 billion internet requests a day learning from internet activity patterns to identify attacker infrastructure staged for attacks and proactively blocks requests to malicious destinations before a connection is even established. Using this insight SecOps NZ then combines it with their field experience, offensive security and incident response team’s expertise and locally-based security operations centre to investigate, triage and address security events, without a client ever needing to know.

As a managed security service, backed up by SecOps NZ’s security team of experts, SecOps DNS Protect, frees New Zealand organisations from both the capital and staff costs involved in modern cyber security solutions while Cisco Umbrella puts the power of a global cybersecurity network at their disposal.

ends


