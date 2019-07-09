Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland port marine dumping consent granted with conditions

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority


The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has granted consent to Ports of Auckland Limited to dispose of dredged sediment at an authorised dumping site. Ports of Auckland Limited applied to dump material dredged from in and around the Port at an authorised location approximately 15 nautical miles (28 km) east of the northern tip of the Coromandel Peninsula.
The site is 15 km wide and 700-1200 metres deep, and lies 27 nautical miles (50 km) east of Cuvier Island, an uninhabited volcanic outcrop. This location is one of five authorised dumping sites specified in the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects – Discharge and Dumping) Regulations 2015.

The marine dumping consent, which expires in 2054, allows Ports of Auckland Limited to dispose of up to a total cumulative capital dredge volume of 2,000,000 cubic metres (m3) at this site over the term of the consent, and a maximum of 50,000 m3 per year of maintenance dredge material.



The EPA concluded that the potential effects may be significant within the authorised dumping site, which has historically been used as a dumping site, including for unexploded ordnance; but effects outside that site would be, at worst, minor.

Despite this, Ports of Auckland Limited must comply with a number of conditions, which have been designed to avoid, remedy or mitigate adverse effects of the dumping.

These conditions include, but are not limited to:

• the maximum amount of material to be dumped

• sampling of dredge sediment before it is dumped, to ensure it does not breach contamination limits, and is suitable to be dumped in the EEZ

• certification by EPA of sampling methods and results for each sample site

• monthly reports on dumping activity, to be published online

• visual detection of marine mammals prior to any dumping activity occurring

Further information about this marine dumping consent is available in Questions and Answers on our website.

This summary has been prepared to help journalists and the general public understand the EPA’s decision. The full decision, with reasons, is the only authoritative document.

The full decision document is available on our website.


