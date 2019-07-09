Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Biosecurity NZ steps up war on brown marmorated stink bug

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 2:13 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

By Rebecca Howard

July 9 (BusinessDesk) - Biosecurity New Zealand is stepping up its war on the brown marmorated stink bug.

It has provisionally released new rules that will apply to this year's stink bug season, which starts on Sept. 1 and will run until April 30.

The brown marmorated stink bug has spread to the United States and Europe from Asia. It's not yet established in New Zealand but should it settle here it would potentially decimate grapes, kiwifruit, apples, citrus and stone fruit, corn and other valuable crops.

The New Zealand Institute for Economic Research estimated that within 10 years of its arrival, total horticultural export values - considering both volume and price impacts - could fall by between $1.4 billion and $3 billion, depending on the steps that are taken after it settles.

Scores of stink bugs have been caught at the border, hitchhiking on passengers and in imported goods. Last year several cargo ships carrying vehicles were turn around following the discovery of stink bugs.

Biosecurity New Zealand wants to keep it out.

"The new rules are intended to reduce the biosecurity risk to New Zealand, by ensuring potentially contaminated cargo arrives as clean as possible,” said Biosecurity New Zealand spokesperson Paul Hallett.

From July 5, interested parties that provided a submission have 10 days to contest the new rules, it said.

Under the rules, the list of countries that have requirements to treat imported vehicles, machinery, and parts before they arrive in New Zealand will rise from 17 to 33.



These countries have all been identified as having stink bug populations.

Imported cargo relating to vehicles will need to be treated offshore, including sea containers. Only non-containerised vehicle cargo has required offshore treatment in the past, said Hallett.

Biosecurity New Zealand is planning to have officers based in Europe this season to educate manufacturers, treatment providers, and exporters about the new requirements and to audit facilities.

"If our checks find any issues, New Zealand will not accept any cargo from that facility until the problem has been fixed,” said Hallett.

(BusinessDesk)


ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Transport: Plan For Gas Guzzlers To Pay For EV Discount

“This is about making cleaner cars a realistic choice for more New Zealanders – by reducing the upfront cost of electric, hybrid and fuel efficient vehicles when sold in New Zealand for the first time." More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free Miramar: NZ's Biggest Urban Eradication Begins

The country’s biggest urban predator eradication operation has begun as the Predator Free Wellington team begin installing 6,000 traps and bait stations in backyards across the Miramar Peninsula. More>>

ALSO:

High Court Filing: Commerce Commission Alleges Irresponsible Lending By Moola

The Commission’s proceedings relate to Moola’s conduct between June 2015 and November 2017. During that period Moola offered short term loans with interest rates of between 182.5% and 547.5% per annum depending on the term of the loan. More>>

Energy: Refining NZ Plans Country's Biggest Solar Farm

Refining NZ is considering installing a 26-megawatt solar electricity generation array alongside the Marsden Point oil refinery. The proposed project would cover 31 hectares of company-owned land and is expected to cost $36-to-$39 million. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Justice Minister: Google Suspends Service Over Suppression Breach

Justice Minister Andrew Little has welcomed Google’s suspension of a system which published information subject to a suppression order in a high profile murder case. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 