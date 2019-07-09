TAB: One punter stands to collect $22,000 if Tim Bone wins

One TAB customer is hoping Tim Bone can be crowned Australia’s 11th MasterChef winner after he placed $2,200 on him to do so at $10.

Currently Larissa Takchi is leading the way, holding 64 percent of the money wagered on the winner market.

Perth favourite, Derek Lau, was eliminated recently leaving 7 contestants to battle it out for the $250,000 and their very own cook book.

TAB ODDS

MasterChef Winner

$1.30 Larissa Takchi

$3.50 Tessa Boersma

$5 Simon Toohey

$6 Tim Bone

$81 Nicole Scott

$101 Christina Laker

