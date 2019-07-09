Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TAB: One punter stands to collect $22,000 if Tim Bone wins

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 4:45 pm
Press Release: TAB

One TAB customer is hoping Tim Bone can be crowned Australia’s 11th MasterChef winner after he placed $2,200 on him to do so at $10.

Currently Larissa Takchi is leading the way, holding 64 percent of the money wagered on the winner market.

Perth favourite, Derek Lau, was eliminated recently leaving 7 contestants to battle it out for the $250,000 and their very own cook book.
TAB ODDS
MasterChef Winner
$1.30 Larissa Takchi
$3.50 Tessa Boersma
$5 Simon Toohey
$6 Tim Bone
$81 Nicole Scott
$101 Christina Laker
Gamble Responsibly. Gamblers Help 1800 858 858
Think! About your choices.
Call Gambling Help 1800 858 858 www.gamblinghelp.nsw.gov.au



