TAB: One punter stands to collect $22,000 if Tim Bone wins
One TAB customer is hoping Tim Bone can be crowned Australia’s 11th MasterChef winner after he placed $2,200 on him to do so at $10.
Currently Larissa Takchi is leading the way, holding 64 percent of the money wagered on the winner market.
Perth favourite, Derek Lau, was
eliminated recently leaving 7 contestants to battle it out
for the $250,000 and their very own cook
book.
TAB ODDS
MasterChef Winner
$1.30 Larissa Takchi
$3.50 Tessa Boersma
$5 Simon Toohey
$6 Tim Bone
$81 Nicole Scott
$101 Christina Laker
