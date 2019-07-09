Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Foodstuffs applauds the government’s EV incentives

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 8:55 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs Limited

Foodstuffs applauds the government’s Electric Vehicle incentives

Foodstuffs is supportive of the government’s moves to make EV’s more affordable for all New Zealanders. Transport accounts for 18% of New Zealand’s emissions and needs to speed up the rate of reduction – Foodstuffs rollout of electric vehicle chargers and the build out of an electric fleet is a key part of the transition.

Mike Sammons, Foodstuffs Sustainability Manager says, “Foodstuffs is working hard to support Kiwis moving to clean cars too. We will have installed 70 fast charging stations in partnership with ChargeNet NZ and EECA at New World, PAK'nSAVE and Four Square stores throughout the country by the end of this year which means New Zealanders and visitors can drive an electric vehicle with confidence, anywhere across the country.

“That said, EVs are currently expensive to buy, and this is why the new government policy matters – we have the infrastructure – we just need the vehicles.”

Foodstuffs is actively looking to transition its fleets to EVs over coming years. The business currently has a fleet of 28 electric vehicles with more in the wings and is currently building three heavy logistics trucks, set to go live in the next few months.

“We expect other corporate fleets will look to do the same – as not only do the vehicles have far lower operating costs, they also help improve local air quality and reduce overall carbon emissions as well as moving away from using a finite resource in oil. We have a collective responsibility to do this.”



Sammons reckons the move brings New Zealand into line with most other countries who have incentives and rules to lower vehicle emissions and in the end, that’s only going to be good for the country.

“While we’re certainly not going to be offering a sharp deal on selling EVs at PAK'nSAVE any time soon, we’re delighted New Zealanders will be able to save money on discounted electric vehicles and that they are able to top them up while they are getting their groceries, wherever they are in the country – whether at a remote West Coast location or in the heart of Auckland.”

