Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Travel clothing company named regional finalist in grants

Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 9:58 am
Press Release: Westpac

Tauranga-based travel apparel and accessories company, Pacific Collections, has been named as one of six regional winners of the Westpac Business Growth Grants, and will compete for a chance to win $50,000.

Now in their fifth year, the Growth Grants were set up by Westpac NZ to help upcoming Kiwi businesses reach their potential. The overall winner will be announced in Auckland on July 25.

Pacific Collections manufacture, sell and distribute a range of travel apparel, from t-shirts and jackets to backpacks and towels, travel accessories and skin care products. The awards judges praised their emphasis on quality, design and customer satisfaction, along with their exciting plans for future expansion and sustainability.

“The team are passionate about the great outdoors and bring their love for New Zealand to our international visitors,” they said.

“They also sponsor Sustainable Coastlines in their mission to clean up beaches and plant trees to protect waterways, as well as the Otanewainuku Kiwi Trust.”

All regional winners attend a business retreat in Fiji in September, and will also receive expert mentoring including legal, HR and accounting advice.

Westpac NZ Head of Commercial and Agribusiness, Mark Steed, says the Growth Grants are a way of celebrating and supporting up-and-coming businesses, regardless of their industry, location, or whether they’re a Westpac customer.

“Every year we’re blown away by the passion, ingenuity and work ethic of regional Kiwi enterprises,” he says.



“When a business is growing in a sustainable manner, it contributes not just to the local community but to a better New Zealand as well”.

The six regional finalists across New Zealand are:
Dive! Tutukaka – Auckland/Northland
Pacific Collections – Waikato/Bay of Plenty
Zeffer Brewing Limited – Central North Island
Fix and Fogg – Wellington and Lower North Island
Jeuneroa – Canterbury Tasman and West Coast
Hunter & Craig Building and Design – Otago/Southland

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Westpac on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

forestry, tress, loggingForestry: Falling Log Prices May Make Some Woodlots Unprofitable

In-market prices for logs in China - New Zealand's largest export market - have fallen in recent weeks and ANZ Bank warns the drop will make the harvest of some woodlots unprofitable. More>>

ALSO:

Biosecurity : New Rules Step Up War On Brown Marmorated Stink Bug

Biosecurity New Zealand is stepping up its war on the brown marmorated stink bug. It has provisionally released new rules that will apply to this year's stink bug season, which starts on Sept. 1 and will run until April 30. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 