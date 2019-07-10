Northland Tourism operators named regional finalist

Northland Tourism operators named regional finalist in $50,000 Growth Grants

Marine Adventure tourism operators Dive! Tutukaka have been named as one of six regional winners of the Westpac Business Growth Grants, and will compete for a chance to win $50,000.

Now in their fifth year, the Growth Grants were set up by Westpac NZ to help upcoming Kiwi businesses reach their potential. The overall winner will be announced in Auckland on July 25.

Dive! Tutukaka is New Zealand’s largest Dive-Charter operator, covering Northland’s east coast with a fleet of seven charter vessels. The awards judges praised the company for having a clear strategy for sustainable growth.

“This growth is being achieved whilst caring for our local marine environment and managing their environmental footprint,” they said.

All regional winners attend a business retreat in Fiji in September, and will also receive expert mentoring including legal, HR and accounting advice.

Westpac NZ Head of Commercial and Agribusiness, Mark Steed, says the Growth Grants are a way of celebrating and supporting up-and-coming businesses, regardless of their industry, location, or whether they’re a Westpac customer.

“Every year we’re blown away by the passion, ingenuity and work ethic of regional Kiwi enterprises,” he says.

"When a business is growing in a sustainable manner, it contributes not just to the local community but to a better New Zealand as well".







The six regional finalists across New Zealand are:

• Dive! Tutukaka – Auckland/Northland

• Pacific Collections – Waikato/Bay of Plenty

• Zeffer Brewing Limited – Central North Island

• Fix and Fogg – Wellington and Lower North Island

• Jeuneroa – Canterbury Tasman and West Coast

• Hunter & Craig Building and Design – Otago/Southland

