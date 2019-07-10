Hawke’s Bay cider company named regional finalist

10 July 2019





Hawke’s Bay cider company named regional finalist in $50,000 Growth Grants



Award-winning cider producers Zeffer have been named as one of six regional winners of the Westpac Business Growth Grants, and will compete for a chance to win $50,000.

Now in their fifth year, the Growth Grants were set up by Westpac NZ to help upcoming Kiwi businesses reach their potential. The overall winner will be announced in Auckland on July 25.

From small beginnings, Zeffer has grown to showcase a range of ciders on both the domestic and international market. The awards judges praised their rapid growth over the last ten years whilst retaining a sustainable model.

“With a strategic focused approach on export markets, whilst nailing the “3P” - people, planet and profit - they are en route to making Zeffer a global brand,” the judges said.

All regional winners attend a business retreat in Fiji in September, and will also receive expert mentoring including legal, HR and accounting advice.

Westpac NZ Head of Commercial and Agribusiness, Mark Steed, says the Growth Grants are a way of celebrating and supporting up-and-coming businesses, regardless of their industry, location, or whether they’re a Westpac customer.

“Every year we’re blown away by the passion, ingenuity and work ethic of regional Kiwi enterprises,” he says.

"When a business is growing in a sustainable manner, it contributes not just to the local community but to a better New Zealand as well".







The six regional finalists across New Zealand are:

• Dive! Tutukaka – Auckland/Northland

• Pacific Collections – Waikato/Bay of Plenty

• Zeffer Brewing Limited – Central North Island

• Fix and Fogg – Wellington and Lower North Island

• Jeuneroa – Canterbury Tasman and West Coast

• Hunter & Craig Building and Design – Otago/Southland

