10 July 2019





Central Otago bespoke builders named regional finalist in $50,000 Growth Grants

Hunter & Craig Building and Design Ltd., which provides end-to-end services on bespoke residential builds, has been named as one of six regional winners of the Westpac Business Growth Grants, and will compete for a chance to win $50,000.

Now in their fifth year, the Growth Grants were set up by Westpac NZ to help upcoming Kiwi businesses reach their potential. The overall winner will be announced in Auckland on July 25.

Hunter & Craig provides a full range of services, from architectural concepts and resource consents all the way through to the final build. The awards judges praised their “community-centred” sustainable growth strategy.



“Their excellent year on year growth is allowing them to increase their involvement in community projects,” the judges said.

All regional winners attend a business retreat in Fiji in September, and will also receive expert mentoring including legal, HR and accounting advice.

Westpac NZ Head of Commercial and Agribusiness, Mark Steed, says the Growth Grants are a way of celebrating and supporting up-and-coming businesses,

regardless of their industry, location, or whether they’re a Westpac customer.

“Every year we’re blown away by the passion, ingenuity and work ethic of regional Kiwi enterprises,” he says.

“When a business is growing in a sustainable manner, it contributes not just to the local community but to a better New Zealand as well”.







The six regional finalists across New Zealand are:

• Dive! Tutukaka – Auckland/Northland

• Pacific Collections – Waikato/Bay of Plenty

• Zeffer Brewing Limited – Central North Island

• Fix and Fogg – Wellington and Lower North Island

• Jeuneroa – Canterbury Tasman and West Coast

• Hunter & Craig Building and Design – Otago/Southland

