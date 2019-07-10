Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

More focus needed on business with Asia

Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 10:36 am
Press Release: Business New Zealand


This year’s Perceptions of Asia report demonstrates the importance of business links between New Zealand and Asia, says BusinessNZ.

The latest survey by the Asia New Zealand Foundation shows nearly half of all New Zealanders have travelled to or lived in Asia and almost one in five speaks an Asian language.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says that’s a good base for growing business between New Zealand and many Asian countries.

"The survey shows that around three quarters of New Zealanders consider Asia is important to New Zealand’s future, however nearly half of New Zealanders consider that not enough is being done to develop links between businesses in New Zealand and Asia.

"The work of the Asia New Zealand Foundation is important in helping us to recognise and bridge this gap.

"Continued work to broaden and deepen business relationships between New Zealand and Asian countries and ongoing development of trade agreements in the region are needed to ensure that New Zealand-Asian business prospers for the benefit of all."

ALSO:

