Philippine Airlines to Sponsor the 2019 Travel Media Awards

10 July 2019

New Zealand’s premier awards for travel writers, photographers and influencers are returning in 2019 – with a new naming sponsor, Philippine Airlines.

The Travcom Awards are one of New Zealand’s longest running media awards, providing prestigious and respected recognition for the best travel writing and photography for over 25 years.

The 2019 Awards will see new formats and a new gala event, supported by Philippine Airlines, which has been flying nonstop between Auckland and Manila since December 2017.

The event will be known as the “Philippine Airlines-Travcom Travel Media Awards”.

The major prizes - for the Travel Writer of the Year and Travel Photographer of the Year – will include return Premium Economy Class tickets for two flying Philippine Airlines from Auckland to the Philippines and land arrangements in the Philippines supported by the Philippines Department of Tourism.

New Zealand Area Manager for Philippine Airlines, Israel Fontanilla is excited to announce the sponsorship. “Philippine Airlines is thrilled to be able to support such a respected institution as the Travcom Awards, Travel communicators play such a crucial role in helping airlines, destinations and tourism operators to inspire travel.

"Philippine Airlines is committed to growing their presence in New Zealand and we see this relationship as a great way to make Kiwis aware of our services. The Philippines is a new and largely unknown destination to many New Zealanders and we see the relationship with Travcom as a great way to build awareness of both the destination and Philippine Airlines.







Travcom has begun planning for the awards gala event to take place in Auckland in late October. Former Travcom Award winners have included some of the cream of New Zealand’s creative media talent, journalists including Joanna Wane, Steve Braunias, Mike White as well as photographers including Paul Daly, Tessa Crisp, and Amos Chapple.

Entry is open to members of the organisation, which has more than 100 members including professional travel writers, photographers, authors, broadcasters, public relations consultants and other travel-related communicators. It aims to encourage, promote and reward excellence in travel writing and travel photography in New Zealand.

