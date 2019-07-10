Nominate the Rising Star on your team!

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 2:57 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

10 July 2019

Entries for Hospitality New Zealand’s Rising Stars Awards 2019 are now open

Each year, Hospitality New Zealand holds the Rising Stars Awards to celebrate outstanding hospitality industry professionals at the beginning of their careers. Now in its third year, the Awards acknowledge the hard work, dedication and talent of our next generation of hospitality leaders.

The Rising Stars Awards 2019 will recognise excellence and potential among up and coming hospitality industry professionals across the following eight categories:

Emerging Accommodation Professional
Unsung Hero
Up & coming Barista
Up & coming Bartender
Up & coming Chef
Up & coming Duty Manager
Up & coming Entrepreneur
Up & coming Front of House

Commenting on the launch of the Rising Stars Awards 2019, Hospitality New Zealand CEO Vicki Lee said: “Each year Hospitality New Zealand holds the Rising Stars Awards to allow our members to acknowledge the dedication and talent of their employees. The Awards are a great opportunity for employers to reward and retain their most gifted staff members. Through the Rising Stars Awards, and initiatives such as Hospitality New Zealand’s Future Leaders Day, we aim to promote within the hospitality industry a spirit of striving for excellence, fostering potential and working to help our rising stars shine.”



The Rising Stars Awards are open to employees of Hospitality New Zealand members. Nominees must be under the age of 35 at the time of entry to qualify. Entry is by nomination via our Awards website. There is no self-nomination for the Rising Stars Awards.

The finalists in each of the Awards categories will be asked to attend the Rising Stars Awards event, which takes place in Hawke’s Bay on Tuesday 15 October 2019.

Entries close on Monday 5 August
Don’t miss this chance to recognise the Rising Stars on your team

Make your nomination now via our Awards website
To view the full list of Rising Stars Awards category criteria and entry guidelines click here

