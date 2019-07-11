Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vegan cheese company to crowdfund international expansion

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 9:04 am
Press Release: PledgeMe


Auckland-based vegan cheesemaker Angel Food will launch their second equity crowdfunding campaign on 15 July to fund their next phase of growth in a rapidly-evolving market for plant-based and vegan products.

Started in 2006, Angel Food is one of the leading plant-based cheesemakers in New Zealand. Since their first equity crowdfunding raise in 2015, they have rapidly grown their production and distribution.

“When we did our first raise in 2015, we were supplying about 70 shops and 70 eateries. Today we supply 400 shops and 300 eateries — and our turnover has increased tenfold,” says Angel Food founder Alice Shopland.

Angel Food is seeking to raise between $200,000 and $385,000 which represents 4.3%–7.95% of the company. Shares are $35 each with a minimum investment of $350.

“We are concerned about the climate crisis and the suffering of animals being farmed for food — which is why we aim to make delicious products that are widely available so it’s easier for people to choose plant-based,” says Shopland.

“Our customers love what we do. For many, it’s the first time they could eat cheese. We had one woman in her thirties with a severe dairy allergy try her first cheese toastie because of our products, and decided it was the best meal of her life.”

Last year Angel Food expanded their team to meet growing demand and saw its best-ever sales year of $1.7 million in revenue.

“I’m thrilled to be going out to our crowd again with this new raise. It’s a chance to share our plans for the future, and grow our team. I’ve learned through rapid growth that sustainable progress only happens when you have a strong team. And we’d love for more people to be part of that team,” says Shopland.



PledgeMe founder Anna Guenther is excited that Angel Food is going back out their crowd.

“Last time, Angel Food met their goal in less than two weeks. I can’t wait to see what happens this time!”

One of PledgeMe’s first successful equity campaigns, Angel Food raised $151,125 in two weeks in 2015.

Angel Food’s campaign is launching privately at 2pm on 11 July, and then launch publicly on 15 July. You can read their full Investment Memorandum here and subscribe to their newsletter to be kept updated here.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from PledgeMe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

“Blatantly Untrue And Misleading”: 2 Cheap Cars Fined For Fair Trading Breaches

Used motor vehicle dealer 2 Cheap Cars Limited has been fined $438,000 for its use of “warranty waiver” documents and for its 'liquidation sale' and “84% off” advertising claims. More>>

forestry, tress, loggingForestry: Falling Log Prices May Make Some Woodlots Unprofitable

In-market prices for logs in China - New Zealand's largest export market - have fallen in recent weeks and ANZ Bank warns the drop will make the harvest of some woodlots unprofitable. More>>

ALSO:

Biosecurity : New Rules Step Up War On Brown Marmorated Stink Bug

Biosecurity New Zealand is stepping up its war on the brown marmorated stink bug. It has provisionally released new rules that will apply to this year's stink bug season, which starts on Sept. 1 and will run until April 30. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 